eTree and Supernova Set Out to Reinvent Off-Grid Power — Clean, Secure, and Made in India

eTree (Germany) and Supernova (India) sign MoU and start a feasibility study toward a JV: 'Hybrid X' battery-hybrid power systems, made in India.

"This is what German engineering and Indian industrial strength can create together.” — Naser Abu Daqqa, CEO, eTree Mobility GmbH

WEISSACH, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eTree Mobility GmbH, a German clean-energy engineering company based in Weissach and Stuttgart, and Supernova — one of India's leading manufacturers of diesel generator systems — have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and are launching a six-month feasibility study toward a Joint Venture.The goal: to industrialize eTree's "Hybrid X" containerized battery-hybrid energy systems, built on its Scalable Clean Energy Platform (SCEP) , in India — for India and the emerging markets driving the next wave of clean, secure energy demand.The market need is immediate. India operates approximately 843,000 mobile telecom towers (Department of Telecommunications, October 2025), and Sub-Saharan Africa adds more than 240,000 (GSMA) — a large share of them still powered by diesel generators. A typical off-grid site consumes around 13,000 litres of diesel and emits roughly 35 tonnes of CO₂ per year. Beyond telecom, the same platform addresses construction sites as well as residential and commercial buildings: cutting fuel consumption, emissions and cost while keeping supply absolutely secure — using second-life batteries from electric vehicles The partnership was originated and structured by DavincE Mobility Project Management Services LLC, the strategic advisory firm founded by Michael Perschke (Dubai, UAE)."Partnering with a group of this calibre means our Hybrid X technology — and the Scalable Clean Energy Platform behind it — can reach the field at a speed and scale that would otherwise take years to build. This is what German engineering and Indian industrial strength can create together." — Naser Abu Daqqa, Chief Executive Officer, eTree Mobility GmbH"Today, Supernova is among the leading suppliers of gensets to India's telecom towers and critical infrastructure. Our customers increasingly ask the same thing: keep our power absolutely secure, but help us cut emissions and our CO₂ footprint. What sets eTree apart is exactly that answer — a Scalable Clean Energy Platform that is modular, intelligent and built around giving batteries a second life, delivered by a team that pairs automotive-grade engineering discipline with real-world deployment. This potential joint venture is how we bring that to our clients, at scale, made in India —with future growth opportunities in the MENA region." — Dhruvish Mistry, Director, Supernova Engineers Ltd."When I brought eTree and Supernova together, I saw two halves of the same answer: a world-class technology platform in search of industrial scale, and industrial scale in search of the right technology. Global demand for clean, secure, off-grid-capable power — across telecom, construction, data centres, mining and emergency supply — is accelerating fast. Hybrid X is built precisely for that moment, and India is the right place to industrialize it first." — Michael Perschke, Founder, DavincE Mobility Project Management Services LLCAbout eTree Mobility GmbHeTree Mobility GmbH, based in Weissach and Stuttgart, Germany, is a clean-energy engineering company and the developer of the Scalable Clean Energy Platform (SCEP) — a modular architecture that powers its "Hybrid X" family of containerized hybrid energy systems. SCEP integrates battery energy storage, diesel hybridization, solar PV and grid inputs, intelligent EMS/BMS software, and second-life battery circularity, all engineered to automotive-grade standards. eTree's systems have been showcased in flagship deployments including COP28 in the UAE. Learn more at www.etree-mobility.de About SupernovaSupernova (flagship business: Supernova Engineers Ltd., Ahmedabad, India) is one of India's leading manufacturers of diesel generator systems, with nearly four decades in power generation since its founding in 1984.

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