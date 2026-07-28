Barbados Is Becoming the Caribbean's Premier Base for Remote Executives and Internationally Mobile Professionals

About

The Leela Vida is Barbados' first private oceanfront fitness center, performance recovery suite, and executive workspace — strictly limited to 150 permanent members. Designed exclusively for local executives, expatriates, and remote professionals who value privacy, performance, and discretion, the entirely solar-powered facility integrates high-performance training, advanced recovery therapies including infrared sauna, cold plunge and red light therapy, private soundproof work pods, an executive boardroom, a self-check health kiosk, and daily nutritional support from The Deli — all within one controlled, net-zero environment on the South Coast of Barbados. Located just ten to twelve minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport at 11 Long Beach, Chancery Lane, Christ Church. theleelavida.com (Day, weekly and monthly passes are available separately, do not form part of the 150-member allocation, and are subject to capacity limits. Walk-ins, visitors and day guests are welcome).

The Leela Vida - Barbados Oceanfront Gym, Fitness Center & Office Space for Professionals