Wiregrass Smiles Introduces Laser Hair Removal in Wesley Chapel with the Candela GentleMax Pro®

Dr. Jay Skipper of Wiregrass Smiles with Candela GentleMax Pro®

Dr. Jay Skipper expands the practice into aesthetic care with a Candela laser system designed for a wide range of skin tones.

Bringing the GentleMax Pro® into our practice felt like a natural way to care for our patients in a new way.” — Dr. Jay Skipper

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiregrass Smiles , a family and implant dental practice serving Wesley Chapel, Lutz, Tampa, and the surrounding areas, has announced the addition of the GentleMax Pro® to its practice. The new device marks the practice's expansion into aesthetic care, bringing laser hair removal and other laser treatments to the community.The GentleMax Prois a laser treatment system from Candela Medical. It combines two wavelengths in a single device, the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser. This dual-wavelength design allows the device to be used across a wide range of skin tones, so treatment can be tailored to each patient.At Wiregrass Smiles, the GentleMax Procan be used to address several concerns, including:• Hair removal for areas such as the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line.• Vascular concerns such as spider veins, broken capillaries, and other visible vessels.• Pigmented concerns such as sun spots, age spots, and freckles.• Skin texture and the appearance of fine lines.• Overall skin revitalization.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal may be a good fit for patients who want to reduce unwanted hair on the face or body. Because the GentleMax Prouses two wavelengths, it can be adjusted for different skin tones. Laser hair removal works by targeting pigment in the hair, so it tends to work best on darker hair. A consultation helps determine whether the treatment is appropriate and what a patient can reasonably expect.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax ProTreatments?Patients with concerns such as age spots, sun spots, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may be candidates for other GentleMax Protreatments. These are non-surgical options for patients who want to address the appearance of their skin without a more invasive procedure. As with hair removal, a consultation is the first step."Bringing the GentleMax Prointo our practice felt like a natural way to care for our patients in a new way," said Dr. Jay Skipper of Wiregrass Smiles. "We have always focused on helping people feel comfortable and confident, and adding laser treatments lets us do that for more than just smiles. Our team is here to walk each patient through their options and help them decide what makes sense for them."Experience the GentleMax Proat Wiregrass SmilesPatients who are interested in laser hair removal or other laser treatments can contact Wiregrass Smiles to learn more or to schedule a consultation. The team is happy to answer questions and explain what each treatment involves.Laser hair removal and other aesthetic treatments are elective cosmetic services. They are paid out of pocket and are not covered by dental insurance, medical insurance, or Medicare. Individual results vary from patient to patient, and a consultation is required to determine whether a treatment is appropriate.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Wiregrass Smiles at 813-957-9497 or visit yourwesleychapeldentist.com.About Wiregrass SmilesWiregrass Smiles is a full-service family and implant dental practice located at 2541 Windguard Circle in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Led by Dr. Jay Skipper, the practice provides general, cosmetic, and surgical dental care for patients in Wesley Chapel, Lutz, Tampa, and the surrounding areas. The team is committed to a patient experience that is comfortable, affordable, and convenient, and to treating every patient like family. With the addition of the GentleMax Pro, Wiregrass Smiles now offers laser hair removal and other laser treatments alongside its dental services.

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