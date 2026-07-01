Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Lawsuit Against Global E-Commerce Marketplace Temu for Violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today her office has sued the e-commerce marketplace Temu for numerous violations of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

Temu advertises itself as an e-commerce platform offering low-cost goods to consumers, even telling Iowans they can “shop like a billionaire.” But the promise of savings lures Iowans to the platform where Temu deceptively harvests Iowans’ data that could be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party. The lawsuit also asserts Temu’s false representations about the quality of goods, use of sign-up scams, and pricing misrepresentations.

Further, Temu shows a lack of regard for intellectual property rights, including those of the University of Iowa regarding its Hawkeyes’ gear and even of the IOWA Wave, where proceeds from legitimate IOWA Wave apparel benefit pediatric cancer and illness research at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children's Hospital.

“Iowans are always searching for good deals and ways to save money,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “Temu says they are a way to ‘shop like a billionaire’ and get great value for little money, but the goods are substandard and not as advertised. Worse than that, they can siphon Iowans’ information to the Chinese government. Temu is violating Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act, and we’re holding them responsible.”

Through the lawsuit, the Attorney General’s office seeks to force Temu stop their unlawful conduct and get reimbursement, civil penalties, and any other equitable relief the State is entitled to.

Read the lawsuit here.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov