Summer of Soul 2026 Brings Sheila E. & Jeffrey Osborne to Cerritos Performing Arts Center

Summer of Soul 2026 Maxine Waters Supports EECI Summer of Soul 2026 Mike Gipson being awarded during Summer of Soul 2026

EECI Summer of Soul 2026 Unites Music, Community & Impact During BET Weekend

In a time when our nation often feels divided, tonight was a powerful reminder of the unifying force of music, art, and community. Congratulations to Barbara Stanton and the EECI team!” — Curren Price Jr.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Entrepreneur Educational Center, Inc. (Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc.) delivered an unforgettable night of music, recognition, and community impact as its 2nd Annual Summer of Soul 2026 fundraiser brought nearly 1,000 guests together at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.More than a concert, the evening blended live entertainment with civic recognition and cross-sector partnership, reinforcing EECI’s mission to expand entrepreneurship education and workforce development opportunities across Southern California’s underserved communities.The evening began with a VIP reception that reflected the broad coalition supporting EECI’s mission. Attendees included representatives from Saint Lawrence, Pacific City Bank, Enterprise Bank, National City Bank, GBC International Bank, Stan Jackson Properties, Popeyes Restaurants, UC Irvine, AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, Dive N’ Surf, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. Department of Labor, KJLH Radio, 94.7 The Wave, and the City of Los Angeles, along with additional community and institutional partners committed to expanding economic opportunity and educational access.Before the show began, EECI honored California State Assemblymember Mike Gipson (Mike Gipson) for his years of service to the 65th Assembly District, recognizing his longstanding dedication to community advocacy and public service. City leaders and EECI executives also highlighted individuals and partners whose contributions have strengthened local economic development efforts.U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (Maxine Waters) addressed attendees, praising EECI for its continued work in building educational and workforce pathways. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between government, business, and community organizations in creating lasting change throughout Los Angeles County.The evening’s entertainment opened with rising Latin artist MKY, who delivered a soulful and emotionally resonant set that quickly captivated the audience and set the tone for the night.Six-time Grammy nominee Sheila E. (Sheila E.) ignited the stage with a high-energy performance that showcased her signature percussion mastery, dynamic stage presence, and heartfelt tributes to musical influences. Her set became one of the night’s most memorable moments, bringing the audience to its feet in a powerful shared experience.The momentum carried into a show-stopping performance by legendary artist Jeffrey Osborne (Jeffrey Osborne), who redefined the concert experience by walking through the audience while performing. His seamless interaction with fans transformed the venue into an intimate celebration of soul, connection, and timeless music. Backed by a world-class touring band, Osborne delivered classics from his solo catalog, L.T.D. era hits, and selections from his latest work A Time for Love.Between performances, Osborne shared personal reflections, including a heartfelt tribute to the late George Duke, further deepening the emotional resonance of the evening.Throughout the night, guests danced, sang, and celebrated-creating an atmosphere that blurred the line between audience and performer. What emerged was a collective experience centered on unity, nostalgia, and the enduring power of live music.COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP REFLECTIONSEECI Board Chairman Ed Rice reflected on the significance of the event, stating:“Summer of Soul was more than entertainment-it was a powerful gathering of community, business, and leadership that created real momentum. Supporting EECI means investing in education, workforce development, and future leaders. I commend Barbara Stanton for her vision and leadership, and congratulate Mike Gipson on his well-deserved recognition,” said Ed Rice.EECI Executive Director Barbara Stanton also emphasized the event’s deeper mission:“Summer of Soul is more than a cultural celebration-it officially launches our annual fundraising efforts that support programs in business development, diving education, and environmental training. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and performers whose support makes this work possible. Together, we are creating opportunities for youth, strengthening communities, and building long-term impact,” said Barbara Stanton.Councilman Curren Price Jr. of District 9 Attributed Quote:“In a time when our nation often feels divided, tonight was a powerful reminder of the unifying force of music, art, and community. Congratulations to Barbara Stanton and the EECI team for producing an impactful event and advancing a mission that creates real opportunities through workforce development in industries like the blue economy, business, and entertainment. The evening’s performances were truly inspiring,” said Curren Price Jr.As the evening concluded, EECI leadership thanked attendees, sponsors, and community partners for their continued support, signaling plans for an even larger Summer of Soul 2027.Proceeds from Summer of Soul 2026 directly support EECI’s entrepreneurship training, mentorship programs, and workforce development initiatives designed to strengthen economic mobility in low-to-moderate-income communities across the Los Angeles region.For more information about EECI programs or upcoming events,visit EEICICA.org.About EECIThe Entrepreneur Educational Center, Inc. (Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc.) is a California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship education and workforce development. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and community programming, EECI equips individuals with tools to build sustainable businesses and long-term economic opportunity.

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