California State Parks Urge Boaters to Boat Sober This Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

California State Parks recently hosted a media event with law enforcement partners on the Colorado River as part of increasing patrol activities during Operation Dry Water. Law enforcement officers contacted members of the public on the water near Lake Havasu City, Ariz., to reinforce the importance of wearing lifejackets and not boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Photos from California State Parks.

SACRAMENTO – California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is urging boaters to boat sober, wear a properly fitted life jacket and make safety the priority ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water, a national boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign, will take place July 3-5. The campaign focuses on reducing alcohol and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities through education, outreach and heightened enforcement. During the holiday weekend, boaters can expect increased patrols, boating safety checks and outreach efforts on waterways throughout California.

Earlier this week, State Parks and partner agencies hosted a joint agency press event and public outreach event in the Lake Havasu area to highlight sober boating, life jacket use and regional coordination among boating safety partners along the Colorado River.

Participating agencies include California State Parks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Nevada Department of Wildlife, National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and other boating safety partners serving the Colorado River region.

"The Colorado River is a popular destination for boaters from multiple states, and safety requires coordination across jurisdictions – but the mission to facilitate safe boating remains the same," said DBW’s Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez. "Before launching, always designate a sober operator, make sure everyone has a life jacket that fits, and remember that impaired boating is impaired driving."

About Operation Dry Water

Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, Operation Dry Water is one of the nation’s leading initiatives focused on preventing boating under the influence.

Alcohol and drugs can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion – common conditions in the boating environment – can intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications. Impairment is also dangerous for passengers, who may be at greater risk of slips, falls overboard and other serious incidents.

In California, it is against the law to operate a boat or water ski with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more. Officers may also arrest boaters with a blood alcohol concentration below 0.08 percent if conditions are deemed unsafe. BUI convictions can result in fines, jail time and other penalties, and an impaired operator may have the voyage terminated and the vessel impounded.

Keep Your Loved Ones Safe

DBW and its partners encourage all boaters and paddlers to follow these safety tips:

Boat Sober: Never operate a vessel while impaired by alcohol, drugs or medications.

Never operate a vessel while impaired by alcohol, drugs or medications. Wear A Life Jacket: Life jackets save lives. Make sure every person on board has a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket and wears it while on the water.

Life jackets save lives. Make sure every person on board has a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket and wears it while on the water. Take a Safe Boating Course and Get Your California Boater Card: All operators of motorized vessels on California waterways, regardless of age, are required by law to possess a California Boater Card. More information is available at CaliforniaBoaterCard.com.

All operators of motorized vessels on California waterways, regardless of age, are required by law to possess a California Boater Card. More information is available at CaliforniaBoaterCard.com. Have Proper Safety Equipment: Ensure the vessel has all required equipment on board and that it is in good working condition before launching. Review the ABCs of California Boating for more details.

Ensure the vessel has all required equipment on board and that it is in good working condition before launching. Review the ABCs of California Boating for more details. Know Before You Go: Check weather, wind, heat and river conditions before heading out, and remain alert to changing conditions on the water.

Check weather, wind, heat and river conditions before heading out, and remain alert to changing conditions on the water. File a Float Plan : Tell a trusted person where you are going, who is with you and when you plan to return.

Tell a trusted person where you are going, who is with you and when you plan to return. Practice Clean and Green Boating: Properly dispose of trash, prevent fuel and oil spills, and help protect waterways from aquatic invasive species by cleaning, draining and drying watercraft and equipment. Used fishing line can be deposited at fishing-line recycling stations.

For more information about boating safety in California, visit BoatCalifornia.com. For more information about Operation Dry Water, visit OperationDryWater.org.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.