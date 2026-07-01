Board of Elections Invites Public to Voter Connection Opportunities

The Brunswick County Board of Elections is pleased to announce the launch of its Annual Voter Connection Opportunities, a countywide outreach initiative designed to make voter registration, voter education, and obtaining a free voter photo ID more convenient for Brunswick County residents. The initiative begins on July 16 and will bring Board of Elections staff directly into communities across the county.

These outreach events will provide voters with the opportunity to connect with Board of Elections staff, register to vote or update their voter registration, learn about available voting options, including absentee voting, and obtain a free voter photo ID. The events are open to the public and will be held at senior center locations throughout the county, providing convenient and accessible opportunities for residents to receive election-related services.

"Everything we do is focused on ensuring that voting is accessible to every eligible Brunswick County voter," said Sara LaVere, Director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections. "For some individuals, navigating voter registration requirements or obtaining an approved form of voter photo ID can feel overwhelming. By bringing these services directly into our communities, we hope to make the process simpler, more convenient, and more accessible for everyone."

To receive a free voter photo ID at one of these events, individuals must be registered voters residing in Brunswick County. No identification is required to obtain a voter photo ID. However, voters will be asked to complete an application that includes their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

In addition to providing FREE Voter Photo IDs to Brunswick County registered voters, staff will provide voter registration, absentee ballot request forms, and other resources to assist voters in understanding their voting options.

The Voter Connection Opportunities schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 16, 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM, The Brunswick Center at Leland, 121 Town Hall Drive NE, Leland

Friday, July 17, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM, The Brunswick Center at Shallotte, 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte

Monday, July 20, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, The Brunswick Center at Southport, 1513 N. Howe Street, Suite 1, Southport

Thursday, July 23, 10:00AM – 12:00 PM, The Brunswick Center at Supply, 101 Stone Chimney Road, Supply

Tuesday, August 4, 11:15 AM – 1:30 PM, The Brunswick Center at Calabash, 10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash

Thursday, August 6, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, The Brunswick Center at Waccamaw, 5841 Waccamaw School Road NW, Ash

In addition to these events, voters can obtain a FREE voter photo ID at the Brunswick County Board of Elections office Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.