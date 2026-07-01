Two PNNL Scientists Honored at Inaugural DOE Mentor Award Ceremony

The seeds of mentorship are often sown early, and for these two scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL or the Lab), the guidance they once received has taken root in their own approach to mentoring others.

Cybersecurity engineer Penny McKenzie and research scientist Quin Miller were awarded the first-ever Department of Energy (DOE) Distinguished Mentor Award for Workplace Development. Established in 2025 by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS), the award recognizes the vital role scientific and technical mentors play in preparing the next generation of researchers.

“It is especially meaningful to receive this given how many outstanding mentors support workforce development across the national laboratories,” McKenzie said. “Any impact I have achieved is shared with the students, interns, early career staff, and colleagues who have trusted me with their growth and who continue to inspire me every day. I am sincerely grateful to my team and leadership for building a culture where mentoring is valued, encouraged, and supported.”

Mentorship has played a central role in Miller’s scientific journey. He credits mentors such as PNNL chief scientist Todd Schaef and his PhD advisor from the University of Wyoming, John Kaszuba, for helping shape his career and approach to research.

“I’m passionate about mentoring because the guidance I received early on made a huge difference for me, and I try to pass that forward to students and early career scientists,” Miller said. “Working with interns, students, and visiting researchers is one of the most rewarding parts of my job. Their curiosity and energy often push our research in new directions and help our teams address important scientific and technological challenges.”

Beyond mentoring, both scientists lead research efforts with national impact at PNNL. McKenzie leads innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber-physical security initiatives, including the Lab’s IoT Common Operating Environment and cybersecurity workforce development programs in partnership with the U.S. Space Force. Miller specializes in applying geochemistry for critical mineral and energy applications, using the Earth as a Reactor approach for unlocking domestic resources at scale by using the chemical and thermal energy of the subsurface.

Both McKenzie and Miller were former WDTS interns before joining PNNL. McKenzie participated in the Community College Internships program, where she was accepted to work at Idaho National Laboratory—twice—before applying to the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship program, where she interned at PNNL before joining full time. Miller participated in the Office of Science Graduate Student Research program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in between his postbaccalaureate and postdoctoral geochemistry appointments at PNNL. For them, mentorship is more than professional development—it is an investment in the future of science, innovation, and national service.

“I love mentoring because I get to see excitement spark in every mentee I work with,” said McKenzie. “Helping them feel energized about their work, explore new ideas, and build a culture of curious, capable minds is incredibly rewarding. Watching their confidence and growth over time reminds me why it matters.”

The DOE Distinguished Mentor Award recognizes individuals who have helped sustain a vibrant mentor community across DOE national laboratories, strengthening workforce development efforts and advancing the DOE mission.

From left to right: Bill Pike (Deputy Director for Science and Technology), Evangelina Galvan Shreeve (Acting HR Deputy Director), Harsh Chopra (Mentee), Quin Miller (Mentor), Deb Gracio (Laboratory Director), Penny Mckenzie (Mentor), Karen Kniep (Interim Director for Office of STEM and Workforce Development), Ernest Tumanyan (Mentee), and Randy Hansen (Deputy Director for Operations). (Photo by Edward Pablo | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

McKenzie received recognition in the Technical Mentor category, while Miller was honored in the Science and Technology Mentor category. Additional recipients in the Science and Technology category include Jacklyn Leah Broussard, research scientist from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Michael Jensen, group leader at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

“I am proud and excited to contribute to the DOE mission by preparing the next generation of scientists and our workforce,” said McKenzie. “And it’s not one-way, I learn too. My mentees challenge my thinking, teach me new lessons, and renew my own excitement for the work.”

Helping shape the next generation of researchers continues to motivate both scientists and fuel their commitment to advancing impactful research.

“This teaming and workforce development approach strengthens our science and helps move the needle on problems that matter at national and global scales,” said Miller.

McKenzie and Quin received the award at the virtual DOE Award Ceremony on June 30, 2026. Panelists were welcomed by SC-WDTS director Ping Ge and DOE Undersecretary Dario Gil, who both expressed the critical importance of mentors to DOE's mission and called for laboratory scientists to take an interest in mentoring the next generation. For more information, visit the WDTS homepage.