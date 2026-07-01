Archivalia of the month July 2026

SLOVENIA, July 1 - Franz Karl von Hohenwart (1691−1772) was born at Kolovec Castle (Ger. Gerlachstein) near Kamnik. After marrying Maria Anna Charlotte Baroness De Leo, he acquired the Ravne estate in the 1720s, and it remained in the possession of the Hohenwart family until 1906. Because he was heavily involved in provincial administration, he entrusted the running of the estate to his stewards, providing them with detailed instructions for its management.

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