Coastline Academy Steps In To Serve Apple Valley Community

National Driving School Provides Free Services To Students Stranded Without Lessons

Interrupted lessons create gaps in education that can impact student outcomes. We are glad that we are in a position to support the students and help them become safe and confident drivers for life.” — Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy

APPLE VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --After nearly 40 years of serving the Apple Valley community in San Bernardino County, Alpha Driving School closed unexpectedly on June 15th, 2026. Due to compliance and licensing issues, the school had paused driving lessons for a number of weeks, leaving students unable to finish their lessons. Coastline Academy , the nation’s largest driving school, has been serving the students of Apple Valley and surrounding areas since 2022. When notified of the closure, Coastline quickly stepped in to provide free lessons to the hundreds of families that had pre-paid for lessons prior to the closure.“Supporting safer roads means stepping in when you’re needed,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy. “Interrupted lessons create gaps in education that can really impact student outcomes. We are glad that we are in a position to support the students in Apple Valley and mitigate the impact of this disruption to their education, and help them become safe and confident drivers for life.”Coastline Academy operates in thousands of cities across seven states and has received a 5-star rating on 98% of customer reviews from students nationwide. Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers state-certified Driver’s Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction and road tests. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to help students develop a lifelong safety-first mindset.Coastline will reach out directly to affected students with information about next steps and how to schedule their remaining lessons.About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the United States, offering tech-enabled driver education to students in more than 1,000 towns and cities across 7 states. Through a combination of online learning, in-car instruction, and centralized operations, Coastline is working to modernize driver education and improve road safety nationwide.

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