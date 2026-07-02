Pavilion Names Geoffrey Moore Keynote Speaker for GTM2026

The author of Crossing the Chasm brings his framework to the AI disruption moment as Pavilion marks 10 years in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavilion, the private membership community for senior go-to-market executives, today announced Geoffrey Moore as keynote speaker for GTM2026 . The conference runs September 28 through October 1 at The Glasshouse in New York City. The event marks Pavilion's 10-year anniversary and a return to the city where the community began.Sam Jacobs founded Pavilion in 2016 as Revenue Collective. It started with a small group of revenue leaders meeting over dinners in New York. The community now serves more than 10,000 go-to-market executives across B2B tech and SaaS.GTM2026 brings 1,000 VP-and-above operators into one room for four days of strategy, practical application, candid conversation, and peer connection.Geoffrey Moore is an author, speaker, and advisor. His book Crossing the Chasm has sold more than a million copies and remains the defining go-to-market reference for companies navigating disruptive technology markets. He has advised Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google on market dynamics, category creation, and scale."AI is the disruption chasm every operator is now trying to cross. The buyer is using AI to evaluate vendors before the seller is even in the room. The fundamentals still hold: you win by solving an urgent problem for a specific segment and earning trust before you scale. At GTM2026 I look forward to helping operators figure out where AI actually belongs in their plan." — Geoffrey MooreThe conference program is built around what the operator's job has actually become: where AI belongs in the plan, how to build GTM strategy for 2027, and how to own the number in a market that keeps shifting. Moore's keynote gives attendees a framework, not a forecast."It has never been a better time, or a harder time, to be a GTM operator at a major tech company," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "We started in a room in New York with a handful of operators who needed each other. Ten years later we are back in that city with 1,000 of them. You carry this job. We back you up."Registration is open at https://bit.ly/4p2WHs3 Seats are limited.About PavilionPavilion is a private membership community for senior go-to-market executives in B2B tech and SaaS. Founded in 2016 as Revenue Collective, Pavilion serves more than 10,000 members worldwide with peer groups, education, events, and research. Learn more at joinpavilion.com.

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