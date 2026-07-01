With 100-Degree Heat on Radar, Senate Debates Bill to Stop Electric Shutoffs During Extreme Heat

Bill would also provide suite of reforms to save ratepayers money on energy costs

(BOSTON—7/1/2026) With temperatures expected to climb past 100 degrees this week, the Massachusetts Senate is debating legislation today that would make it illegal for utility companies to shut off electricity to residents struggling to pay their bills during the hottest months of the year.

The protections are part of a broader energy package, S.3143 , which includes a suite of reforms to save ratepayers money on energy costs.

Under the legislation, electric companies would be barred from shutting off service to a residential customer who has trouble paying their bill because of financial hardship during periods that are expected to exceed 85 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days. The provision would be applicable in the summer months from May 15th to September 15th.

“It is unconscionable that someone might not be able to keep their home at a safe temperature on a week like this one, just because they cannot pay energy bills that are too high,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This isn't an affordability issue, this is a safety issue, and today the Senate is doing something about it and making sure companies can’t shut off power when people need it most.”

“Extreme weather threatens our residents’ health and safety—whether it’s a midwinter deep freeze or a boiling heat wave in the middle of summer,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “None of our seniors, young families, or residents with health complications should have to struggle to cool themselves in their own homes during the muggy and suffocating days of a sustained heat wave. This legislation includes a vital protection so that our most vulnerable residents can feel secure that their fans and air conditioners will continue running on the hottest days of the year.”

“With families facing dangerously hot conditions this week, the last thing anyone should worry about is losing power,” said Senator Michael J. Barrett (D-Lexington), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. “The systems run by the gas and electric companies are sprawling and complicated. The Senate sees no greedy masterminds behind the scenes, but we do see pockets of overspending and overcharging that have accumulated over the years. This bill goes after those excesses, saves people real money, and makes sure no one loses power when they need it most.”

“As climate change drives longer, more dangerous heat waves in Massachusetts, access to electricity is a life-or-death issue,” said Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton), lead filer of the original bill in the Senate. “The Commonwealth already protects residents from utility shutoffs in the winter—this legislation extends that same essential safeguard to periods of extreme heat, ensuring no one loses service when they need it most. I am grateful to Senator Mike Barrett, Senate President Karen Spilka, and Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues for their leadership on this equity-focused legislation. During extreme heat, access to electricity is not optional—it is essential for survival.”

The larger bill tackles the rising costs driving up residents’ monthly bills by cutting unnecessary fees, smoothing out price spikes, cracking down on predatory sales practices by energy suppliers, and steering the state away from expensive infrastructure projects that don’t deliver value for ratepayers.

Additionally, to reduce energy demand and drive down costs on the hottest days of the year, the bill prioritizes energy efficiency to reduce overall consumption, incorporates load management into grid planning, and promotes new technologies to manage demand at peak times.

Full details of the Senate’s electricity affordability plan are available online

The Senate’s debate begins at 11:00 a.m. today and will be livestreamed online

###