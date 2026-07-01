“3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” presents the Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” holds a press meeting with the cast and Flash mobs in the community start today

MACAU, July 1 - The “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be inaugurated on Friday (3 July), at 7:40pm, in the Lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre. The Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” by Erth Visual & Physical Inc. will take the stage at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 3 and 4 July.

The Organiser held a press meeting on 1 July, inviting the creative team of Erth Visual & Physical Inc. from Australia to share their artistic concept and the highlights of the performance. The Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” features theatrical magic, interactive elements, and stunning large puppets, bringing the audiences across time and space to get close to prehistoric giants such as the formidable Australovenator and a collection of endearing hatchlings, offering a thrilling experience that combines scientific exploration and imagination.

Besides, the Organiser has launched the “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens.” Dinosaurs on the loose (Puppet showcase). The cast of the “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo”, along with their puppets, presents flash mobs in various districts to interact closely with the residents. To build momentum for the opening of the event, the first flash mob was held today (1 July) at the leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, following with more flash mobs to be held at 11am on 3 July at Luís de Camões Park, at 11am on 4 July and at 6:30pm on 5 July at the Anim’ Arte NAM VAN, respectively, bringing laughter and vitality to the community.

The Weekend Party “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens – MICAF’s Paradise” will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from July to August, featuring a series of group games, splash play and art workshops, sharing happy moments with children. During the abovementioned period, the “Children’s Fun Book House” (Pop-up Bookshop) will be open at the ARTmusing Room of the Macao Cultural Centre, showcasing and selling over 600 books and offering free art workshops, allowing parents and children to enjoy reading time together.

Tickets for the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” are now available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. Special family discounts are also available. A 40% discount will be offered when purchasing two tickets for the same performance, while a 50% discount will be offered when purchasing three or more tickets for the same performance. Tickets for the “Macao International Children’s Film Festival” will be on sale through the Cinematheque ‧ Passion box office and online booking at www.cinematheque-passion.mo..

For more information about the activities and discounts, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.