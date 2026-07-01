CE: Stay resolute in advancing high-quality development of ‘One country, two systems’ principle

MACAU, July 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said President Xi Jinping’s speech, delivered today at a gathering in Beijing to mark the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has charted a clear course for all Chinese people, including fellow citizens in Macao, to remain confident and continue striving forward.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will unite and lead all sectors of Macao society in order thoroughly to study, promote, and implement the spirit of President Xi’s speech, striving to open a new chapter of high-quality development for the “One country, two systems” principle, and contributing new strength to building a strong nation and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through the Chinese path to modernisation.

A grand gathering celebrating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC was solemnly held this morning in Beijing. President Xi, who is also General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, conferred the July 1 Medal and delivered an important speech.

Mr Sam remarked that President Xi’s important speech comprehensively reviewed and summarised the glorious 105-year struggle of the CPC and the party’s founding spirit. The speech carried profound political, theoretical, and practical significance, revealing the outstanding qualities and key factors behind the CPC’s continuous achievements, putting forward five clear requirements for maintaining confidence and for forging ahead on the new journey, and issuing a powerful call for the creation of new and brilliant achievements.

History has convincingly proven that without the CPC, there would be no New China, and no prosperous, stable, and harmonious Macao under the “One country, two systems” principle, said Mr Sam. All Macao compatriots must firmly uphold the leadership of the CPC, safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and uphold the central authorities’ overall jurisdiction, he added.

During today’s gathering, President Xi mentioned that promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the MSAR is an inherent requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The President also said that on the new journey, it was necessary fully, accurately, and unswervingly to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong” and “Macao people governing Macao”, maintaining a high degree of autonomy. President Xi also said there must be implementation of the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” and “patriots governing Macao”, the enhancing of the effectiveness of governance in Hong Kong and Macao in accordance with the law, promotion of the two places’ socioeconomic development, and support for Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating into and serving overall national development.

The Chief Executive said President Xi’s speech fully reflected the central authorities’ care and strong support for the MSAR, providing clear direction and guidance for enriching the new practising of the “One country, two systems” principle under current circumstances. Mr Sam stated that President Xi’s address had strengthened Macao’s confidence and determination in advancing the city’s development.

The Chief Executive said he firmly believed that under the strong leadership of the CPC and with the great motherland as a solid backing, the practising of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics was sure to achieve even greater success.

In the present and in the near future, the MSAR Government will join hands with all sectors of Macao society fully to implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said Mr Sam.

The MSAR will widely, deeply, and continuously study and implement the spirit of President Xi’s important speech delivered at the gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the CPC’s founding. The MSAR will do so while carrying forward the great founding spirit of the CPC, drawing spiritual strength from it, persevering in effort, and transforming such strength into concrete actions for the revitalisation of Macao.

The MSAR Government will seize proactively the development opportunities brought by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; implement the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the MSAR (2026-2030); continuously advance the high-quality development of Macao and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; accelerate integration into and support for the national development landscape; and strive to enable fellow Macao citizens – especially the younger generation – to share the historical responsibility for, and the great glory of, national rejuvenation and prosperity. These efforts will contribute to the great cause of building China as a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation.