“MACAO 2026”Concludes on a High Note as Competition Winners Revealed

MACAU, July 1 - The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition, a premier international philatelic extravaganza co-organized by Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and Macau Philatelic Association, officially drew to a successful close on 1 July. Over its six-day run, the exhibition drew over 10,000 visitors and showcased approximately 1,500 frames of rare stamp collections from more than 40 countries and regions, cementing its status as a major highlight on the international philatelic calendar. The enthusiastic public response successfully promoted local stamp-collecting culture while showcasing Macao’s unique appeal as a vibrant hub where Chinese and Western cultures meet.

The Palmarès Nuit of “MACAO 2026” was grandly held on the evening of 30 June, where the Jury announced the top honors selected from the competitive exhibits. The prestigious grand prizes were awarded to Dr. YAU Khai Weng of Singapore, who took home the Grand Prix International for “Queensland Classics”, and Mr. DING Jinsong of China, who won the Grand Prix National for “Postal History of Mongolia (1854-1921)”.

Awards were also presented across ten major Competitive Exhibits Classes, including Traditional Philately, Postal History, Postal Stationery, Thematic Philately, and Revenue Stamps. This year's exhibition yielded a total of 22 Large Gold medals, 77 Gold medals, 87 Large Vermeil medals, 60 Vermeil medals, 27 Large Silver medals, 20 Silver medals, 24 Silver Bronze medals, 1 Bronze medal and 38 certificates for Promotional Class. The winning exhibits spanned a vast range of themes and displayed thorough research, fully demonstrating the booming development and vibrant diversity of modern philately.

Mr. Lao Lan Wa, Chairman of “MACAO 2026” Organizing Committee and Acting Director of CTT, extended heartfelt congratulations to all winners and expressed sincere gratitude for the trust and guidance provided by the State Post Bureau of the People's Republic of China, China Post Group Co., Ltd., the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie (FIP), and the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP). Looking ahead, the Chairman expressed hope that stamp exhibitions would continue to serve as a bridge to advance philatelic culture, while encouraging more young people to join the ranks of collectors so that the legacy of philately burns bright across generations.

The final day of the exhibition celebrated the “FIP Centenary Day.” It featured an insightful and profound seminar titled “From Convention to Stamps: Stories Behind Cultural Heritage Stamps", delivered by artist and stamp designer, Mr. Ung Vai Meng. This was followed by a highly popular Exhibition Badge Workshop, drawing a perfect and memorable conclusion to this international grand event.