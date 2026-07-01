Morgan State Expands Its Global Footprint as Two Grad Students Earn Prestigious Fulbright Research Awards

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University continues to strengthen its reputation as a national leader in global scholarship and academic excellence with two students earning highly competitive U.S. Fulbright Student Awards for the 2026–2027 academic year. Natan Coresh-Chiappori and Michelle Mondrey have each accepted Fulbright Research Awards that will advance impactful international research in the spirit of and fulfillment of the Fulbright Program’s mission of cultural immersion, global networking and scholarly and professional advancement.

“Natan and Michelle’s Fulbright awards highlight the exceptional caliber of researchers and scholars Morgan cultivates through its programs and dedicated faculty mentorship,” said Megan DeVirgilis, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish and Fulbright Program director at Morgan. “Moreover, they perfectly embody Morgan’s vision of producing interculturally competent and empathetic individuals deeply committed to service—principles that lie at the very heart of the Fulbright Program. Supporting and getting to know them throughout this process has been a true joy.”

Coresh-Chiappori, who graduated in spring 2026 with a Master of Science in Applied Neuroscience, will travel to Germany, where he will be hosted by the internationally renowned Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. His research will focus on designing and testing a German-language artificial intelligence model to assist older adults with daily tasks, supporting greater independence and quality of life through emerging technology.

“Receiving a Fulbright gives me the opportunity to explore how artificial intelligence can be used for good — not simply to advance technology, but to develop tools that benefit humanity,” said Coresh-Chiappori. “Through this research in Germany, I hope to learn from a country that is further along in aging research and bring that knowledge back to the U.S., while helping strengthen Morgan’s presence on the world stage.”

Mondrey, a doctoral student in Higher Education Leadership, will conduct research in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), partnering with local youth to co-create career-readiness workshops and community action plans aimed at addressing one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. Her project emphasizes collaborative engagement and sustainable workforce development through higher education and community partnership.

“Morgan challenged me to think bigger about what my research could become,” said Mondrey. “From my first semester, faculty intentionally involved me in meaningful research, encouraged me to ask bold questions and surrounded me with mentors who invested in my success. That culture of collaboration and support led me to pursue opportunities like Fulbright.”

The 2026–2027-awards mark Morgan’s first Fulbright U.S. Student Program recipients since 2024 and reflect the University’s continued investment in cultivating globally competitive scholars. Over the past two application cycles, Morgan has expanded its Fulbright applicant pool by more than 400%, signaling growing student interest in one of the nation’s most prestigious and highly competitive international academic exchange programs. Of the University’s 11 applicants this cycle, five advanced to semifinalist status following an intensive review by the U.S. National Screening Committee. Their applications were then evaluated by Fulbright Commissions and U.S. Embassies in their proposed host countries, where finalists were selected through an additional competitive review process. Following the completion of both stages of evaluation, Coresh-Chiappori and Mondrey were officially named Fulbright U.S. Student Award recipients.

The two awards further expand Morgan's growing Fulbright legacy. To date, the University has produced 69 Fulbright U.S. Student Awards, in addition to 36 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Awards, six Fulbright Specialist Awards and eight Fulbright-Hays Awards. Collectively, these distinctions reflect Morgan's longstanding commitment to academic excellence, global engagement and research that delivers meaningful impact across borders.

Morgan’s leadership continues to gain national recognition in its commitment to fostering global ideas exchange, solution innovation and transformative academic experiences abroad. In the previous 2025-2026 academic year, the Fulbright Program named Morgan a 2025 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader for the sixth consecutive year, recognizing its sustained commitment to expanding global opportunities for students, faculty and administrators. The University was also nationally recognized as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Top Producing Institution for the first time, topping all historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and reflecting its exceptional record of faculty achievement in one of the world's most prestigious international academic exchange programs.

Adding to this momentum, Krishna Bista, Ed.D., professor of Community College Leadership in the School of Education and Urban Studies (SEUS), recently accepted a Fulbright Scholar Award to Nepal, where he will study how structured training, mentoring and AI-supported writing interventions can improve doctoral research and publication outcomes. In addition, Morgan alumna and former MSU Spokesman editor Oyin Adedoyin, now a personal finance reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was also recently selected for Fulbright Germany's Berlin Capital Program for early-career journalists.

Established in 1946, the Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international academic exchange initiative, fostering mutual understanding through study, teaching and research in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Fulbright alumni have distinguished themselves as leaders in government, business, science, technology, education, research and the arts, reinforcing the program's enduring impact on global knowledge and collaboration.

About Morgan

Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering more than 150 baccalaureate, master’s degree, doctorate and certificate programs. As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.

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