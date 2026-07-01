TODAY: Thousands of Granite Staters Begin Paying Kelly Ayotte’s New Medicaid Premiums

Today, an estimated 20,000 Granite Staters will now be forced to pay upwards of $270 per month thanks to the new, excessive Medicaid premiums Kelly Ayotte imposed. Ayotte also more than doubled prescription drug copays for Granite Staters. That’s on top of the more than 13,000 Granite Staters who have already lost Medicaid coverage because of Donald Trump’s Big, Ugly Bill. In response, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: "Kelly Ayotte chose to balance her budget on the backs of the most vulnerable Granite Staters. Her new health care premiums are another bill Granite Staters simply cannot afford. No one should have to choose between seeing a doctor, filling a prescription, or putting food on the table, but that’s exactly the choice Kelly Ayotte has created."

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