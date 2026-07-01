Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Implementation of Florida Law to Combat Terrorist Organizations

TAMPA, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the State of Florida’s intent to implement its new statutory authority to identify, designate, and combat terrorist organizations operating in Florida, marking the first use of powers established by HB 1471.

“Last December, I signed an Executive Order to eliminate the influence of radical terrorist ideologies and the organizations that promote them in Florida. This year, I signed legislation to strengthen those protections and give Florida permanent statutory tools to combat terrorism while defending the Constitutional rights of our citizens,” said Governor DeSantis. “Today, we are officially designating terrorist organizations under Florida law. In addition to CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, we are adding Antifa to the list—along with more than 90 Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including cartels.”

Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has prioritized protecting Florida’s institutions, safeguarding constitutional rights, and preventing foreign and extremist influence from taking root in the state.

Last December, Governor DeSantis signed an Executive Order directing state agencies to eliminate the influence of radical terrorist ideologies and organizations operating in Florida. The order designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations for purposes of state executive action and directed state agencies to deny taxpayer funding, contracts, employment, and other public support where authorized by law. State and local agencies were also instructed to use every lawful tool available to prevent terrorist organizations from operating or gaining a foothold in Florida.

"Keeping our community safe starts with identifying the threat," said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. "The safety of our community is strengthened by that knowledge every day, and reinforced by the collaboration between our officers, our federal partners, and—most importantly—the people we serve."

Florida has also acted to eliminate foreign influence within public institutions. The state has prohibited colleges and universities from entering into agreements with institutions affiliated with foreign countries of concern, restricted the use of taxpayer funds for programs benefiting foreign adversaries, and taken action to prevent extremist organizations from operating on public campuses.

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed HB 1471, creating a permanent statutory framework to combat terrorism while protecting the constitutional rights of Floridians.

The legislation:



Establishes a formal terrorist designation process through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Prevents taxpayer-funded institutions from supporting or promoting designated terrorist organizations.

Ensures foreign or religious legal codes cannot override the United States or Florida Constitutions in Florida courts.

Creates state enforcement mechanisms and criminal penalties for providing material support to designated terrorist organizations.

Under the new law, the Governor and Cabinet may designate terrorist organizations based upon recommendations from the Chief of Domestic

Security within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The framework allows Florida to recognize federally designated Foreign

Terrorist Organizations while also identifying additional organizations that threaten the safety and security of Floridians.



Today, based on recommendations from Florida’s domestic security professionals, Governor DeSantis announced the intent to designate the following organizations under Florida law:



Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Muslim Brotherhood

Antifa





Florida has also received recommendations to designate more than 90 Foreign Terrorist Organizations under state law, including but not limited to:



Cartel de Sinaloa

Tren de Aragua

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Cartel del Noreste

Cartel del Golfo



Upon confirmation by the Florida Cabinet, these designations will carry the full force of state law. State and local governments will be prohibited from providing taxpayer funding, contracts, or other public support to designated organizations. Public colleges, universities, school districts, and other publicly funded institutions will be prohibited from using public resources to support or promote designated organizations. Organizations designated under Florida law may also be subject to dissolution as provided by statute, and individuals who knowingly provide material support or resources to designated organizations will face criminal penalties established under Florida law.