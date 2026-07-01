Weber County approves .20% sales and use tax for public safety, transportation services

Commission | Posted 07-01-2026

Weber County approved a .20% sales and use tax dedicated to supporting city and county-wide public safety priorities and transportation infrastructure.

The sales and use tax, named the “5th 5th” Local Option Sales Tax, equates to 1/5 of one cent on a $1 purchase and will be instrumental in providing necessary paramedic and emergency services. It is also authorized under a Utah State code and will take effect on October 1, 2026. From the .20%, the County will receive .15% for public safety and transportation initiatives and cities will receive .05% for transportation initiatives.

County officials emphasized that the Sales Tax does not increase property taxes and provides an additional funding mechanism from consumers and visitors to address growth-related public safety and transportation needs.

"As Weber County continues to grow, we must ensure that our public safety services and transportation network keep pace with that growth," Gage Froerer, Weber County commissioner, said. "This ordinance provides an alternative to relying solely on property taxes to fund critical community needs. It allows Weber County to invest in essential public safety and transportation services while protecting taxpayers."

The ordinance that enacts the Sales Tax follows a multi-year regional legislative effort to successfully advocate for amendments to state law that provide second-class counties, including the County, greater flexibility in using the revenues for public safety priorities. Originally authorized by the Utah State Legislature in 2018, the County did not impose the Sales Tax until 2026 when public safety priorities were addressed.