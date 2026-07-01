Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Florida's Historic Liberty Bell Replica in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled Florida's official Liberty Bell replica in Liberty County, giving one of America’s most enduring symbols of freedom a new home as Florida celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“With America’s 250th anniversary around the corner, Florida is celebrating our nation’s history and enduring ideals,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We have already unveiled statues of the Founding Fathers in all the counties that bear their names, and today, I was proud to present a replica of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell right here in Liberty County. The Liberty Bell in Bristol will serve as a lasting tribute to America’s founding principles as part of our state’s ongoing initiative to honor our nation’s semiquincentennial.”

“We are blessed to live in a free country. Today’s ceremony offers a lasting reminder to future generations about the privilege inherent in our American identity,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “As we commemorate America 250, let us reflect upon the sacrifices made for liberty and celebrate the enduring strength of our Republic.”

"The Liberty Bell in Liberty County and other recently-unveiled monuments throughout Florida celebrate America and will inspire a deeper reverence for our nation’s ideals in generations to come," said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "As residents and visitors travel the state, they’ll have the opportunity to experience these landmarks and uncover new favorite destinations."

The unveiling marks a milestone in Florida's America250FL initiative as Florida celebrates a dozen new statues to celebrate the founders, important Americans, and American ideals across the state. America250FL celebrates the state's unique role in the American story while preserving the history, principles, and ideals that gave birth to the United States.

Originally cast for the Pennsylvania State House—now known as Independence Hall—the Liberty Bell became one of the nation's most recognizable symbols of American independence. The bell called lawmakers together as the ideas that shaped the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were debated, and its biblical inscription, "Proclaim LIBERTY throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants thereof," has inspired generations of Americans in the ongoing pursuit of freedom.

The replica unveiled today also carries a unique place in Florida's history. In 1950, following World War II, full-size Liberty Bell replicas were distributed to every state and territory as part of a nationwide U.S. Treasury Savings Bond campaign. Florida's bell first rang in Miami before traveling throughout the state to encourage patriotism and civic responsibility. It was later accepted by Governor Fuller Warren at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. Today, that historic replica dons a new chapter in Liberty County, where it will stand as a reminder of the ideals upon which the nation was founded.

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Liberty Bell replica will stand in Liberty County as a lasting tribute to the enduring ideals of freedom, self-government, and individual liberty, while serving as a reminder that those principles must continue to be taught, cherished, and defended for generations to come.

About America 250 Florida

The unveiling is one of several events taking place across Florida as part of the state’s America250FL celebration. Through educational initiatives, historical exhibits, commemorative events, and public monuments, Florida continues to highlight its role in the American story and promote civic understanding among future generations.