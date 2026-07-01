Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Richard Comerford as Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Richard Comerford to serve as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC).

“Richard Comerford has dedicated more than four decades of service to the Florida Department of Corrections and has been instrumental in advancing the Department’s mission,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “His experience, leadership, and commitment to public safety make him well qualified to serve as Secretary, and I am confident he will continue to build on the Department’s success.”

Comerford is a veteran corrections professional with more than 40 years of distinguished service, most recently serving as FDC’s Deputy Secretary. In this role, he provided executive oversight for the nation’s third-largest correctional system. His experience extends beyond Florida, and his leadership has earned national recognition for his expertise in organizational supervision, intelligence, correctional operations, and emergency response.

“I am truly humbled to have the trust and support of Governor Ron DeSantis to be the next Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections,” said Richard Comerford. “Serving the men and women of FDC has been the honor of a lifetime, and I know the experience I gained working alongside former Secretary Ricky Dixon will serve Florida well as we take up the mantle and build upon the successes he delivered. I look forward to working together with our dedicated correctional professionals to uphold public safety and strengthen resources for our staff.”

“The Florida Department of Corrections is in great hands with Richard Comerford serving as Secretary. His experience, integrity, and commitment to our profession have earned the trust and respect of staff across our state and the recognition of correctional leaders nationwide,” said former FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “As Deputy Secretary, his fingerprints are on every major success our agency experienced during my tenure. His vision and expertise helped shape Florida into a national leader in corrections, and I am confident he will continue building on that success while supporting the men and women who serve on the front lines.”

Comerford began his career with FDC in 1986 as a correctional officer at Okaloosa Correctional Institution. Over the course of his career, he advanced through a broad range of supervisory, investigative, and command roles, including Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions and holding multiple warden and assistant warden assignments across the state.

Comerford holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from the University of Florida and is an active member of the American Correctional Association, Florida Sheriffs Association, and North American Association of Wardens & Superintendents.

