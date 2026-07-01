Live Jazz Meets Sound Healing for Women During Independence Day Weekend

Kick off the holiday weekend with live music and a sacred sound bath inside a restored nineteenth-century church, inviting women to relax and restore. Presented by a circle of women-founded organizations.

Kick off the holiday weekend with live music and a sacred sound bath inside a restored nineteenth-century church, inviting women to relax and restore.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, July 3, a nineteenth-century church in the Marigny will fill with live New Orleans jazz and the ring of singing bowls. From 11 a.m. to 2p.m., women are invited to lie down, breathe, and rest in a guided community sound bath, where live music and sound healing meet inside a sacred space.The gathering is led by AUTHOR, a Louisiana native, author, and sound healing practitioner, bringing her debut book home to the place where her story began. She is joined throughout by New Orleans jazz artist Deuce Brown (Leon Brown Jr.), winner of the 2026 NAACP ACT-SO New Orleans competition for instrumental jazz, inside the Church at Hotel Peter & Paul, the restored Saints Peter and Paul church. New Orleans has long held its sacred and its songtogether, from gospel to the brass of a jazz funeral, and that is the lineage this sound bath steps into.Rest has become central to how women gather and celebrate, a spirit that runs all through a busy holiday weekend that draws women to New Orleans from across the country. This gathering offers a quieter way to mark it.The setting carries its own story. Built in 1861 and later deconsecrated, the church sat empty for years before it was restored into a space its stewards still call holy. Its reverberant hall and seventy-five-foot ceilings make it a rare room for sound, where singing bowls, chimes, and live music fully resonate. It is also a living image of the book at the heart of the event: what falls away can be rebuilt, and remain sacred.AUTHOR knows that arc firsthand. After a sudden placement on administrative leave and the collapse of a defining relationship, she watched the identity she had spent decades building fall away. She flew to Bali to eat and nourish her body, and to find new ways to pray with breath. What she discovered was a new self-love, and a three-pillar framework for becoming. Her debut book of the same name, Name It. Believe It. Author It ., is a spiritual wellness memoir that walks women from recognition, through faith, to embodied action.A breathwork and sound healing practitioner trained at the Bali Yoga Center in Ubud, AUTHOR will guide the session, weave in a short reading, and leave room for connection. It is a community event made for women, and everyone is welcome, from New Orleans locals to visitors in town for the weekend.“New Orleans has always healed through music,” she says. “I wanted to bring that into the room, live, while women lie down and rest. Rest is not a reward. It is how we come home to ourselves.”Event DetailsWhat: A community sound bath for women with live New Orleans music, and a reading from Name It. Believe It. Author It.Featuring: LIVE music by Deuce Brown, winner of the 2026 NAACP ACT-SO New Orleans competition for instrumental jazzAttendees receive: A signed copy of the book and a gift bag, while supplies last.When: Friday, July 3, 2026, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: The Church at Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117Registration: https://partiful.com/e/1JdZxymYpIOZqiUIuIFc?c=T4RARoMx Media inquiries: askauthor@aestheticallyauthor.comEvent PartnersPresenting Partner: Ladies of Hope MinistriesFounded by Dr. Topeka K. Sam, the national nonprofit supports women and girls impacted by the criminal legal system, provides safe and affordable housing in New Orleans, and recently joined Kim Kardashian and the REFORM Alliance to reunite fifty incarcerated mothers with their children for Mother's Day.Community Partner: TriSage MethodA research-driven women's health company offering hormonal care and psychological support, created by women, for women.Friend of the Gathering: Gourmet Sacred SoulA New Orleans culinary business founded by Pamela Pierre Brown, rooted in the belief that food heals.About the AuthorAUTHOR is a lifestyle and wellness coach who completed the Harvard Medical School Lifestyle and Wellness Coaching Program, and a breathwork and sound healing practitioner trained at the Bali Yoga Center in Ubud, Indonesia. A Louisiana native and Tulane University graduate, she is now based in Miami. Her very name destined her to help others author their own lives. This is her debut book.Book DetailsTitle: Name It. Believe It. Author It.: A Woman’s Spiritual Framework for Truth, Trust, and TransformationAuthor: AUTHORPublisher: Spines ISBN: 979-8-90223-491-3Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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