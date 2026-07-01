New Funding Opportunity to Expand Awareness and Enrollment in ABLE Accounts for Americans with Disabilities

Applications due Monday, August 3, 2026

ACL’s Administration on Disabilities has released a new funding opportunity: “Expanding Financial Literacy and Empowerment: Increasing Awareness and Use of ABLE Accounts for Americans with Disabilities.” The recipient will be awarded up to $3 million over three years to strengthen financial empowerment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings and investment accounts owned by people with disabilities, allowing tax-free withdrawals for qualified disability-related expenses. Yet, despite an estimated 8 million eligible individuals nationwide, only 234,000 people had ABLE accounts as of December 2025, highlighting a powerful but largely untapped financial tool for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other qualifying disabilities.

Beginning in January 2026, ABLE eligibility expanded to include individuals with a disability onset before age 46, up from the previous requirement of before age 26. This funding opportunity is designed to boost ABLE account enrollment and strengthen the financial literacy of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Submission of an intent to apply is optional and due Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to David.Jones@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOD-DFLA-0025, "Expanding Financial Literacy and Empowerment: Increasing Awareness and Use of ABLE Accounts for Americans with Disabilities," posted June 22, 2026.