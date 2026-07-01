NADRC Webinar: Innovations in Adult Day Programming for People Living With Dementia

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET

Join the National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center (NADRC) for their upcoming webinar, “Building Community and Connections: Innovations in Adult Day Programming for People Living with Dementia.” In this webinar, Amazing Place and OPICA Adult Day Program & Counseling Center will share insights into innovative programs and strategies that have proven successful in supporting people living with dementia and their family caregivers.

Amazing Place will highlight its innovative efforts to recruit and engage a multigenerational workforce. Through its STARS (Student Training in Alzheimer’s & Respite over the Summer) program and Legacy Workforce model, the organization creates meaningful opportunities for both individuals beginning their careers and those pursuing new opportunities after retirement.

OPICA will share strategies that support the sustainability of its adult day programs through an extensive multidisciplinary internship program and innovative fundraising initiatives. The presentation will highlight the vital role interns play in engaging and supporting individuals with early memory loss. Participants will also learn about OPICA’s creative fundraising efforts, which help provide participant scholarships, and its legacy giving program — both of which contribute to the long-term sustainability of the organization and its services.

Presenters

Tracey Brown , President and CEO, Amazing Place

, President and CEO, Amazing Place Mary Michlovich, MBA, Executive Director, OPICA Adult Day Program & Counseling Center, Inc.

NADRC webinars are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Webinars are recorded and posted on the NADRC website. Live events and recordings include closed captioning. If you have questions, please email NADRC-Webinars@rti.org.

Register for the webinar

Funded by ACL, NADRC provides support to ACL and its grantees to implement evidence-based interventions and innovative practices that empower and assist caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.