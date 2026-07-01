Alsana Expands Virtual Eating Disorder Care Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reaching out for help with an eating disorder takes real courage. And yet, finding the right kind of specialized care often feels nearly impossible. That's the gap Alsana is working to close.The team is expanding its Virtual Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs across forty-three states, so clinical care can reach more adults and teens. Alsana is often chosen when patients need a higher level of care but still benefit from maintaining a connection to their daily lives, particularly through its virtual eating disorder treatment programs With virtual programming, clients don't have to put their whole life on pause. Treatment fits into the rhythm of real life. People can do the hard work of healing while staying rooted in the world they already know.“At Alsana, it is our intention to provide a safe, supportive space that allows clients to focus on the brave and beautiful work of healing,” the organization stated. “In this soul-hearted process, we offer a nurturing hand to help individuals cultivate the roots to grow their recovery right where they live.”The virtual program provides 4 to 8 hours of online treatment per day, 3 to 5 days per week. It treats adolescents and adults of all genders struggling with conditions such as Anorexia, Bulimia, Binge Eating Disorder, ARFID, and co-occurring trauma.The approach is highly effective: 97% of virtual clients surveyed said online services offered a unique, beneficial experience by allowing them to work on recovery within their home environment.Alsana is a preferred in-network provider with nearly all major insurance payors for virtual eating disorder treatment programming. To learn more or verify coverage, visit www.alsana.com or call (866) 375-2290.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.