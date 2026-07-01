DeWitt, Lawrence Police Department receive Emergency Management's 2026 Preparedness Partner Awards

The Douglas County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), which also serves as the Douglas County Emergency Management Board, announces the recipients of the 2026 Preparedness Partner Awards. Presented annually, these awards recognize individuals and organizations whose dedication to planning, collaboration and community preparedness has strengthened Douglas County's ability to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies.

Individual Preparedness Partner Award

Recipient: Ruth DeWitt, eXplore Lawrence

The 2026 Individual Preparedness Partner Award recognizes Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations at eXplore Lawrence, for exceptional leadership in preparing Lawrence and Douglas County to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In September 2024, DeWitt convened the first planning meeting that would evolve into the Score Lawrence World Cup Unified Command. Since then, she has served as a Unified Command leader and director of the Culture & Experiences branch, bringing together businesses, community organizations, volunteers and government partners to help create a safe, welcoming and memorable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Under DeWitt's leadership, eXplore Lawrence has incorporated public preparedness messaging into community events, promoted severe weather awareness and human trafficking prevention, and coordinated with local, state and federal partners to support safety planning for downtown events and World Cup activities.

“Ruth's leadership demonstrates that preparedness is built through relationships, collaboration and thoughtful planning," Robert Bieniecki, director of Douglas County Emergency Management, said. "The partnerships developed over the past two years have positioned our community to successfully host one of the world's largest sporting events while leaving a lasting legacy of collaboration and preparedness."

Organizational Preparedness Partner Award

Recipient: Lawrence Police Department

The Lawrence Police Department has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Organizational Preparedness Partner Award for its outstanding commitment to community preparedness and public safety.

The department's proactive approach extends well beyond emergency response. Through annual programs such as Kids Camp and the Teen Police Academy, officers build positive relationships with young people, teach important safety skills and inspire future public safety leaders.

The department also leads extensive planning efforts each year for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament using the Incident Command System and Incident Action Planning process. By coordinating local, regional and state law enforcement partners, the department ensures the community is prepared for large-scale celebrations while continually evaluating and improving operational plans.

In addition, department personnel have played key roles in developing the Douglas County Active Threat Plan, Mass Casualty Plan, Emergency Operations Plan and numerous training exercises designed to strengthen community readiness.

Most recently, the department served as a leader within the Score Lawrence World Cup Unified Command Safety & Security branch, coordinating with local, state, regional, federal and international partners to develop comprehensive security plans for the Algerian National Football Team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The Lawrence Police Department exemplifies what preparedness looks like," Bieniecki said. "Their commitment to planning, training, partnerships and continuous improvement helps ensure our community is ready for both everyday challenges and extraordinary events."

The Preparedness Partner Awards highlight the importance of collaboration among government agencies, nonprofit organizations, private-sector partners and community leaders. Effective emergency management depends on strong relationships and coordinated planning long before an emergency occurs.

“The Douglas County LEPC and Emergency Management Board congratulate both recipients and thank them for their outstanding contributions to making Douglas County a safer, stronger and more resilient community,” LEPC/Emergency Management Board Chair Teri Axman, LMH Health’s emergency preparedness and safety manager, said.