Divine Smiles Dental Brings Same-Day Emergency Care and Life-Changing Smile Makeovers to New Haven

Led by Dr. Shande Adinyaguev, the Chapel Street practice pairs a 4.7-star reputation with same-day emergency care and advanced smile makeovers.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a New Haven family wakes up to a child's toothache, a chipped front tooth before a big day, or years of putting off a smile they've never loved, they want one thing: a dentist who can see them now and get it right. Divine Smiles Dental is answering that call — and doing it for the whole community.The Chapel Street practice, led by Dr. Shande Adinyaguev, today announced expanded same-day emergency appointments and a growing focus on complete smile makeovers — the kind of cosmetic and restorative transformations that used to mean a trip to a big-city specialist. Now they're available right here in New Haven, at a practice that has earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 229 patients."Everyone deserves to love their smile — and everyone deserves to be treated like a person, not a chart number," said Dr. Adinyaguev. "Whether someone walks in with an emergency at 9 a.m. or comes in dreaming about the smile they've wanted for twenty years, our job is to make world-class dentistry feel welcoming, honest, and within reach. That's what Divine Smiles is about."From Emergencies to Full Smile TransformationsDivine Smiles has built its reputation on warm, patient-centered care and a genuinely full range of services under one roof:• Same-day emergency dentistry — pain relief, broken and knocked-out teeth, and urgent care without the wait• Complete smile makeovers — custom-designed combinations of veneers, whitening, and cosmetic dentistry that redesign a smile from the ground up• Cosmetic dentistry — porcelain veneers, Invisalign clear aligners, Juvéderm, and Snap-On Smile• Full-mouth restoration and dental implants — including All-on-X implant solutions that can replace a full arch of teeth with a fixed, natural-looking set in record time• CEREC same-visit crowns — no second appointment, no temporary• Family and preventive care — cleanings, checkups, fillings, root canals, and laser dentistry for every ageCare That's Actually AccessibleCrucially, Divine Smiles removes the barrier that keeps so many families from consistent dental care: cost and coverage. The practice proudly accepts Medicaid, Husky Health, and most major insurance plans — meaning advanced cosmetic and restorative dentistry isn't reserved for the few.The practice serves patients throughout New Haven, West Haven, Hamden, and East Haven, Connecticut.About Divine Smiles DentalDivine Smiles Dental is a full-service cosmetic, restorative, emergency, and family dental practice in New Haven, Connecticut, led by Dr. Shande Adinyaguev. From same-day emergencies to complete smile makeovers and All-on-X implant restorations, the Divine Smiles team is committed to comfortable, modern, and genuinely accessible dental care for the Greater New Haven community.Media Contact:Divine Smiles Dental1574 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511Phone: (203) 865-1480Website: https://divinesmilespc.com

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