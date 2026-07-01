Your next adventure starts at a lake area Missouri state park

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 1, 2026 – Missouri state parks and state historic sites provide a plethora of activities through July.

Saturday, July 4, at 7 p.m. – USA Trivia Hike and Bingo at Stockton State Park.

How well do you know U.S. history? Join the team at Stockton State Park at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville to find out. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a trivia hike and a few rounds of USA Bingo. Meet at the amphitheater to receive your answer sheet for the trivia hike, then hike 1 mile on Nyblad Trail, answering the questions that are posted along the way. Once everyone returns, the park team will reveal correct answers. The contestant with the most correct answers will receive a prize. The evening will conclude with a game of USA Bingo. Bring water and insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes or boots.



How well do you know U.S. history? Join the team at Stockton State Park at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville to find out. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a trivia hike and a few rounds of USA Bingo. Meet at the amphitheater to receive your answer sheet for the trivia hike, then hike 1 mile on Nyblad Trail, answering the questions that are posted along the way. Once everyone returns, the park team will reveal correct answers. The contestant with the most correct answers will receive a prize. The evening will conclude with a game of USA Bingo. Bring water and insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Friday, July 10, at 8 p.m. – Bats of River Cave at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Join the park team to discover the bats of River Cave and learn about the bats’ adaptations for life at night and how River Cave is a vital habitat for them. Following the discussion, participants will go to watch bats leave the cave for the night. Participants will meet at the River Cave parking lot, which is off Highway 54 from Camdenton. From Highway 54, turn onto state Road D and continue for approximately 2 miles. The River Cave parking lot is on the left, directly before Dry Hollow Road. The free event is open to the public and bringing a lawn chair is encouraged.



Join the park team to discover the bats of River Cave and learn about the bats’ adaptations for life at night and how River Cave is a vital habitat for them. Following the discussion, participants will go to watch bats leave the cave for the night. Participants will meet at the River Cave parking lot, which is off Highway 54 from Camdenton. From Highway 54, turn onto state Road D and continue for approximately 2 miles. The River Cave parking lot is on the left, directly before Dry Hollow Road. The free event is open to the public and bringing a lawn chair is encouraged. Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. – Guided Bison Saunter at Prairie State Park.

Summer has arrived, and we are ready to share it with you. The wildflowers and grasses are growing, and the bison are enjoying them. Visitors should be prepared for a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain to see bison in their natural habitat. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and binoculars and wear sturdy shoes and a hat. July weather can be unpredictable and windy, so please dress accordingly. This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and there is a limit of 30 participants. To register, call the park office at 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.



Summer has arrived, and we are ready to share it with you. The wildflowers and grasses are growing, and the bison are enjoying them. Visitors should be prepared for a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain to see bison in their natural habitat. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and binoculars and wear sturdy shoes and a hat. July weather can be unpredictable and windy, so please dress accordingly. This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and there is a limit of 30 participants. To register, call the park office at 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. Fridays, July 17 and July 31, at 8:45 p.m. – Owl Prowl at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Why do some predators generally hunt only during the day while others prefer to hunt at night? What adaptations are necessary for being one of the top nighttime predators? Participants will learn who's who in the world of owls and what features make owls fierce and effective nighttime predators. Afterward, we will attempt to call in an owl! The program takes place at the Post Office Shelter. From Highway 54 in Camdenton, turn onto state Road D and continue for approximately 2.3 miles. The shelter will be on your left. The GPS coordinates for the shelter are 37.972166, -92.769647.



Why do some predators generally hunt only during the day while others prefer to hunt at night? What adaptations are necessary for being one of the top nighttime predators? Participants will learn who's who in the world of owls and what features make owls fierce and effective nighttime predators. Afterward, we will attempt to call in an owl! The program takes place at the Post Office Shelter. From Highway 54 in Camdenton, turn onto state Road D and continue for approximately 2.3 miles. The shelter will be on your left. The GPS coordinates for the shelter are 37.972166, -92.769647. Saturday, July 18, at 9 a.m. – Lakin’ It Easy: Water Trail Paddle at Stockton State Park.

Join Missouri State Parks staff and Stockton Trails Initiative Coalition representatives for an exploration of Stockton State Park's water trail. This free event will feature an optional kayaking instruction course followed by a kayaking tour on the lake. The instructional portion of the event will begin at the Hartley Area Boat Launch at 9 a.m. It is designed for participants with little to no kayaking experience, as well as experienced kayakers who need a refresher. Paddling begins at 10 am. at the Hartley Area Boat Launch and participants will paddle approximately 2 miles to the Highway 215 bridge, where the will return to shore for lunch. There are two options - either end your paddle at the bridge or paddle the remaining 4.5 miles to the marina. A shuttle will be available at both locations. This event is limited to 25 participants aged 12 and older. Online registration at icampmo.com is required. The park has 10 kayaks with paddles and personal flotation devices. You may either borrow equipment from the park or bring your own. If you would like to borrow equipment from the park, you must indicate this when you register. Regardless of whether you bring your own equipment or borrow supplies from the park, you must wear a personal flotation device while you are on the water. You also should bring sunscreen, water, lunch and a hat. Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville.



Join Missouri State Parks staff and Stockton Trails Initiative Coalition representatives for an exploration of Stockton State Park's water trail. This free event will feature an optional kayaking instruction course followed by a kayaking tour on the lake. The instructional portion of the event will begin at the Hartley Area Boat Launch at 9 a.m. It is designed for participants with little to no kayaking experience, as well as experienced kayakers who need a refresher. Paddling begins at 10 am. at the Hartley Area Boat Launch and participants will paddle approximately 2 miles to the Highway 215 bridge, where the will return to shore for lunch. There are two options - either end your paddle at the bridge or paddle the remaining 4.5 miles to the marina. A shuttle will be available at both locations. This event is limited to 25 participants aged 12 and older. Online registration at icampmo.com is required. The park has 10 kayaks with paddles and personal flotation devices. You may either borrow equipment from the park or bring your own. If you would like to borrow equipment from the park, you must indicate this when you register. Regardless of whether you bring your own equipment or borrow supplies from the park, you must wear a personal flotation device while you are on the water. You also should bring sunscreen, water, lunch and a hat. Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville. Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. – Fly Tying and Coffee at Roaring River State Park.

Join us for fly tying and coffee in the lower level of the CCC Lodge. Bring your fly-tying gear and enjoy one of the best views in the park! Instructors and a limited supply of equipment will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville.



Join us for fly tying and coffee in the lower level of the CCC Lodge. Bring your fly-tying gear and enjoy one of the best views in the park! Instructors and a limited supply of equipment will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville. Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. – The Mighty Mills at Bennett Spring State Park.

From the mid-1800s until the turn of the century, a series of mills sprung up in what is now Bennett Spring State Park. How many mills were there during this period? How did they work? Come find out at this free program at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.



From the mid-1800s until the turn of the century, a series of mills sprung up in what is now Bennett Spring State Park. How many mills were there during this period? How did they work? Come find out at this free program at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. Friday, July 24, at 8:45 p.m. – Night Hike at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Take an after-dark hike to Ha Ha Tonka Spring. Explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night. From the Spring Trail trailhead, participants will hike about 0.8 mile total. To get to the lake parking lot from Highway 54 near Camdenton, turn onto state Road D and continue approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The parking lot will be on the right.



Take an after-dark hike to Ha Ha Tonka Spring. Explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night. From the Spring Trail trailhead, participants will hike about 0.8 mile total. To get to the lake parking lot from Highway 54 near Camdenton, turn onto state Road D and continue approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The parking lot will be on the right. Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m. – Moth Mania at Bennett Spring State Park.

Celebrate Moth Week at Bennett Spring State Park during the Moth Mania program! The program will begin at the nature center to discuss the importance of moths and types of moths that can be found in Missouri. Then participants will hit the trail in search of moths in an activity known as “mothing.” Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.