Governor Ivey Announces Appointment of Jennifer Rudden Conway to Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jennifer Rudden Conway to serve on the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“Jennifer Conway possesses a deep knowledge of criminal law matched with decades of first-hand experience investigating and bringing the most hardened offenders to justice,” said Governor Ivey. “I cannot think of a more qualified person to sit on the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles ensuring each case is carefully reviewed and the public’s interest is protected. I look forward to her service.”

Conways fills the vacancy on the Board left after the resignation of Darryl Littleton.

“I appreciate Governor Kay Ivey’s trust in me and am committed to fulfilling my duties on the board for the people of Alabama,” said Conway. “I understand the importance of my role on the board and the need to collaborate with fellow board members to make informed decisions. I take the responsibility of the board very seriously and ensure my decisions will always prioritize public safety.”

Jennifer Conway began her 25-year law enforcement career with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2001, serving as a Special Agent in the Bureau’s Greensboro, North Carolina, office where she worked with state and local law enforcement agencies in combating gang affiliated drug and firearm activity. In 2003, she moved to the Middle District of Alabama where over the next 13 years she rose from Special Agent to Senior Special Agent, investigating gang afilliated firarms trafficking and criminal enterprises. In 2016, Conway was promoted to Resident Agent in Charge for the Middle District of Alabama, overseeing ATF Special Agents and Task Force Offices whose primary responsibilities are to investigate complex cases involving Federal firearm, arson and explosive laws. Conway’s law enforcement duties extended to the successful Metro Area Crime Supression Unit established by Governor Ivey.

Conway received her Bachelor’s of Science degree in 1999 after studying biology and chemistry at Jacksonville State University.

Conway’s appointment is effective immediately.

Conway’s official photo is attached.

Governor Ivey made 29 other appointments. A list of those appointments is attached.

###