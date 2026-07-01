The Kentucky Community Forestry Council to Meet July 9

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 1, 2026) – The Kentucky Community Forestry Council will meet July 9, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be virtual.

Anyone wishing to attend the online meeting is asked to contact Division of Forestry Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator John “Jack” Baggett by email at: John.Baggett@ky.gov for a meeting link and passcode.

Agenda

Roll call

KDF update

UFI update (Tree Week 2026)

Guest presentation

Roundtable discussion

Adjourn



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