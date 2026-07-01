New College of Florida Leads America 250 Celebrations This Independence Day With Civic Initiatives and Community Events

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SARASOTA, FL — This Independence Day, New College of Florida is proud to lead the charge in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Supported by a landmark $1.8 million American History and Civics grant from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as an America250 grant from the Florida Board of Governors, New College is firmly positioned as a statewide leader in civic education, emphasizing the principles of natural rights, liberty, and constitutional self-government.Additionally, the public is encouraged to follow New College’s social media channels for A250 messages and celebrations all weekend long. For a deep dive into the ideas that shaped our republic, the New College America 250 YouTube channel will feature a continuous "live" loop of scholarly programming. This includes dynamic roundtable discussions focusing on our country's founding, featuring titles such as Philosophical Influences on the Founding, The Genius of Our Founding Documents, Geopolitics of Liberty, Thomas Jefferson:Creating the American People, and many others."This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on the ideas, principles, and people that have shaped our nation for the past 250 years,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “It is also an opportunity to look ahead and consider the responsibility each generation shares in preserving freedom, expanding opportunity, and strengthening our country.“America is an exceptional country, and I believe our best years are ahead of us. This series reflects the dedication of our Sarasota faculty, whose scholarship brings the ideas that shaped our republic within reach of every American. It is an invitation to engage with the core ideals that continue to guide our nation’s future.”To join the celebration, follow New College of Florida on social media, tag us in your America 250 photos downtown, and tune into the scholarly content on our YouTube channel throughout the holiday weekend. Watch America 250 Content Here - YouTube goes live July 4 and will run for 24 hours.

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