Endries International, Inc. Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Blue Chip Engineered Products

Endries International, Inc.

We look forward to working with Ken and the Blue Chip team as they continue building on the company’s strong foundation.” — Dan Crociata

BRILLION, WI, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endries International, Inc., a leader in industrial fasteners, Class-C components, and fulfillment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the business and assets of Blue Chip Engineered Products LLC (Blue Chip), a Kentucky-based provider of custom engineered fasteners, components, and value-added services.Blue Chip Engineered Products specializes in custom industrial fasteners, metal stampings, and electronic hardware solutions. Originally established in 1984 and headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering components and value-added services that support complex manufacturing needs across a range of industries such as automotive, medical devices, and lighting.“This acquisition strengthens Endries’ position in key industrial and high-specification markets,” said Dan Crociata, President and CEO of Endries International, Inc. “Blue Chip’s legacy of customer-focused service models, combined with its custom engineered fasteners, complements our existing capabilities and enhances the value we deliver to customers. We look forward to working with Ken and the Blue Chip team as they continue building on the company’s strong foundation.”“Joining Endries marks an exciting new chapter for Blue Chip,” said Ken Sanker, founder of Blue Chip Engineered Products. “By combining our expertise in engineered fasteners and custom components with Endries’ global scale and supply chain capabilities, we will expand our offerings, strengthen our ability to serve customers, and create new opportunities for growth. We are excited to continue building on the foundation we've established while delivering even greater value to our customers.”Blue Chip will continue operating from its Erlanger, Kentucky, location, with Sanker serving as General Manager overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. The addition of Blue Chip enhances Endries’ ability to deliver greater customer value while supporting continued growth.About Blue Chip Engineered ProductsOriginally established in 1984 and based in Erlanger, Kentucky, Blue Chip Engineered Products is an ISO-certified supplier specializing in custom engineered fasteners and components. The company provides a wide range of value-added services, including kitting and packaging, design support and inventory management programs. Known for its “Solve. Source. Schedule. Service.” approach, Blue Chip partners with customers to deliver high-quality solutions for complex manufacturing applications.About Endries International, Inc.For more than 55 years, Endries International, Inc. has supported industrial and commercial OEMs by simplifying supply chains and ensuring production continuity through industrial fasteners, Class-C components, and customized inventory management solutions. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, Endries leverages global sourcing expertise, advanced inventory management, and tailored fulfillment programs to help manufacturers reduce complexity, improve visibility, and maintain reliable supply. Managing over 800,000 SKUs and 28 distribution centers across North America and Europe, Endries delivers the scale and consistency customers rely on to keep production running.For more information, please visit http://www.endries.com This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Endries International, Inc. and its business. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Endries undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.