Attorney General Bird Delivers on Promise to Work in all 99 Iowa Counties

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that since January, she has traveled to meet with Iowans in all 99 counties, wrapping up yesterday with meetings in Black Hawk, Grundy, and Jasper counties. These meetings across the state consisted of roundtable discussions, business tours, and conversations with community members.

“As Attorney General, it is my responsibility to serve Iowans in every corner of our state,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “It’s important to know what their needs are and hear what they think. That means working in all of Iowa’s counties every year—meeting with law enforcement officers, county attorneys, and other local leaders to build relationships. In the Office of the Attorney General, we’re committed to fighting violent crime, protecting victims, stopping scammers, and defending the rights of Iowans. And I remain committed to working with Iowans in all parts of the state.”

Attorney General Bird has completed a 99-county tour all four years since her election.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov