The Duravent Group Appoints Chuck Martin as Vice President, Product Management

Chuck Martin, Vice President, Product Management, The Duravent Group

Martin will lead the company's product development strategy, advance category performance, & continue to build a high-performing product management organization

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Martin as Vice President, Product Management, supporting the company’s focus on strengthening product development capabilities to drive innovation, category leadership, and long-term value creation.Martin will lead the Duravent Group’s product development strategy, advance category performance, and continue to build a high-performing product management organization to support long-term goals across the company’s brands and markets.Throughout his career, Martin has built and scaled new businesses, launched innovative product categories, and led transformational business expansion initiatives for some of the world’s most recognized brands including executive roles with Traeger Grills, BISSELL, and Whirlpool, where he consistently delivered results across complex, multi-channel environments. He also brings extensive experience in building product management teams and implementing processes within private equity-backed companies.Most recently, Martin served as Vice President, Category Strategy for Stanley Black & Decker, where he led strategic growth initiatives, advanced new product development, optimized product portfolios, and drove category development across multiple brands in their industrial tool division.“Chuck brings a unique combination of product vision, innovation leadership, and business transformation experience,” said Jerry McNerney, Chief Innovation Officer of the Duravent Group. “His ability to drive disciplined category strategy, strengthen product management excellence, and translate customer and market insights into innovative new products will be instrumental as we continue to build upon our product portfolio and deliver differentiated solutions to our customers.”Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

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