Mobility City Releases New Commercial Highlighting the Personal Story Behind Its Mission

New video shares the real-life experience that helped shape Mobility City’s commitment to mobility equipment repairs, rentals and sales

We understand that mobility equipment is not just equipment. It is part of someone’s independence, comfort and quality of life.” — Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc. , a national mobility equipment repair, rental and sales franchise, has released a new commercial highlighting the personal story and mission behind the company’s work serving seniors, Veterans, caregivers, assisted living communities and individuals living with mobility challenges.The new commercial features Mobility City CEO Diane Baratta sharing the experience that helped shape her understanding of how important dependable mobility equipment can be for individuals and families. Years before leading Mobility City, Baratta saw firsthand how stressful and isolating it can be when a loved one depends on mobility equipment and something goes wrong.That experience became part of the foundation for Mobility City’s mission: to be there when people need help with mobility equipment repairs , rentals, sales and service support. Click here to watch the new Mobility City commercial“Mobility City has always been about helping people,” said Vinny Baratta, COO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “Most people do not wake up one morning planning to buy a wheelchair, mobility scooter, hospital bed or lift chair. They come to us because something has changed in their life, or in the life of someone they care about. This commercial helps tell that story.”Through its growing national franchise network, Mobility City provides local access to mobility equipment repair services, rental options, product sales, delivery, installation and support. The company serves customers in their homes, showrooms, senior living communities, care facilities and other local settings where mobility and safety matter most.The commercial reinforces Mobility City’s focus on practical help, responsive service and compassion for customers and families navigating mobility-related needs.“Our customers are often caregivers, spouses, adult children, Veterans, seniors or individuals trying to stay safe and independent,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “We understand that mobility equipment is not just equipment. It is part of someone’s independence, comfort and quality of life.”Mobility City’s services include mobility scooter repairs, wheelchair repairs, power chair repairs, hospital bed rentals, lift chair rentals, mobility scooter rentals, stair lift support, equipment sales and sanitization services. The company continues to expand across the United States through locally owned franchise locations.“The goal of the commercial is simple,” Vinny Baratta added. “We want people to understand who we are, why we do this and why Mobility City is different.”About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is a national franchise company specializing in mobility equipment repairs, rentals, sales and sanitization. Mobility City locations serve seniors, Veterans, caregivers, assisted living communities, healthcare providers and individuals with mobility needs. The company provides service for mobility scooters, wheelchairs, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, ramps, stair lifts and other mobility equipment.For more information, visit mobilitycity.com.

The Mobility City Story: Why We Put Service First

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