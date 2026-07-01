InstaBrain and StitchStudio Cut Producer Appointment Time from Weeks to Same Day with Embedded AI Agents

Deployment shows how insurance organizations can move AI from pilot to wide-scale production inside core workflows in weeks.

With StitchStudio we have taken contracting from weeks to same day. Our intent is to make this a standard part of how we work with our carrier partners.” — David Racich, CEO of InstaBrain

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstaBrain, an AI-native Insurtech powering instant-issue insurance, has deployed StitchStudio's Producer Appointment Automation Solution, collapsing a contracting process that historically took 23 or more days of manual coordination with an AI-driven workflow that confirms producer readiness in hours.The StitchStudio solution leverages agent-to-agent communication to confirm producer credentials, check compliance, and resolve contracting exceptions before appointment. This solution eliminates the back-office delays that have long slowed producer readiness across the industry.Getting a producer ready to write business has historically been one of the most manually intensive processes in insurance distribution. Producers waited weeks in contracting limbo while back-office teams manually coordinated NIGO checks, chased corrections, and reconciled contracting submissions across disconnected systems. Every day of delay was a day a producer could not write and a day a carrier could not place business.StitchStudio's solution changes that by deploying AI Agents embedded directly inside InstaBrain’s existing environment avoiding the need for rip-and-replace or an external point solution operating outside the company’s security perimeter. StitchStudio’s insurance-trained AI agents communicate directly with carrier systems to verify that a producer is credentialed, compliant, and carrier-ready before an appointment is submitted. The agents automate the back-and-forth of NIGO remediation, produce clean, in-good-order contracting submissions, and generate a documented audit trail of every correction providing the explainability and control that compliance and operations leaders require before trusting AI inside a regulated workflow.The results compound across the distribution chain:For distribution organizations, the result is faster producer readiness, fewer NIGO cycles, cleaner contracting submissions, and a documented, in-good-order contracting record with a full audit trail of every correction.For producers, it means less time in contracting limbo, fewer correction loops, and a clearer path from appointed to writing.For carriers, it means better submissions, better-qualified producers, and significantly less downstream remediation.“We built InstaBrain as an AI-native Insurtech that can onboard any product or channel and make buying insurance instant. Producer readiness should be just as fast, and with StitchStudio we have taken contracting from weeks to same day,” said David Racich, CEO of InstaBrain. “Our intent is to make this a standard part of how we work with our carrier partners.”Karan Mishra, CEO of StitchStudio, said “We are excited to partner with InstaBrain. This presents a unique opportunity in the market, and it is exciting to see the next generation of AI-native Insurtechs partnering to bring solutions to their carrier partners.”StitchStudio’s agents are designed to be “stitched” together within an organization’s operations, making the first deployment the foundation for organization-wide adoption of AI-enabled automation.Learn more about the Producer Appointment Automation Solution at stitchstudio.ai or contact the StitchStudio team directly.InstaBrain is an AI-native Insurtech with an instant-issue platform that helps consumers quote, apply, underwrite, and secure their insurance policy in one seamless online experience. In just minutes consumers can quote, apply, and get approved for Term Life, Guaranteed Issue Whole Life, Final Expense, Accidental Death Benefit, and more. Built to onboard any product or channel, InstaBrain also gives financial institutions, agents, and advisors the ability to offer insurance to consumers in a 100% digital environment, with 24/7 access powered by the latest AI technology.StitchStudio is the AI platform built inside insurance operations. The company helps carriers and brokers to move from AI pilots to production with explainable, controllable, and compliant AI Agents that embed directly into an insurance organization’s underwriting, claims, benefits, distribution, and compliance workflows. Built on an insurance-specific ontology, deterministic computation, and intelligent data stores, StitchStudio delivers accurate, auditable AI designed for the complexity of regulated insurance operations. With a growing library of production-ready AI Agents and deployments measured in weeks, StitchStudio enables insurance organizations to modernize safely, reduce operational friction, and scale with confidence.

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