Columbia SkinCare Announces Patent-Pending Breakthrough In Photoprotection Technology

Columbia SkinCare has created a better UV protection system.

Redefines sun protection through biological intelligence and skin-first innovation.

“Industry has long accepted a static model of sun protection—block, absorb, repeat. “We asked: what if photoprotection could be dynamic, responsive and biologically intelligent? This is our answer.”” — Steven Rosenfeld

BRONXVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia SkinCare announced the development of a patent-pending photoprotection system designed to move beyond traditional sunscreen approaches by actively supporting the skin’s natural defense and recovery mechanisms. Unlike conventional formulations that rely primarily on passive UV filtration, Columbia SkinCare’s novel system is engineered to work in harmony with the skin’s biology, helping to mitigate photodamage at the cellular level while maintaining the integrity of the skin’s natural renewal processes.

“Our industry has long accepted a static model of sun protection—block, absorb, repeat,” said Columbia SkinCare CEO Steven Rosenfeld. “We asked a different question: what if photoprotection could be dynamic, responsive and biologically intelligent? This innovation is our answer.”

The proprietary system incorporates advanced components designed to:

• Support the skin’s natural response to UV-induced stress

• Help maintain proper cellular turnover and desquamation

• Reduce the downstream effects associated with cumulative photodamage

• Enhance overall skin resilience under environmental exposure

Preliminary internal evaluations indicate that this approach may offer meaningful advantages over traditional sunscreen formulations,

particularly in addressing long-term skin health and visible aging associated with chronic sun exposure.

“Our platform stabilizes skin across molecular, cellular and microbial layers,” said Rosenfeld. “By integrating these systems, we move from passive protection to active biological support. It enhances the skin’s ability to defend, repair and adapt under stress.”

According to Rosenfeld, this technology helps support the resolution of DNA damage, reduce oxidative stress and maintain RNA integrity during UV exposure. These mechanisms are critical to preventing downstream cellular dysfunction and premature aging.

Preserving Skin’s Natural Ecosystem

This innovation aligns with Columbia SkinCare’s broader scientific philosophy: preserving the skin’s natural ecosystem rather than disrupting it. By integrating principles of skin biology, microbiome balance, and cellular signaling, the company continues to push the boundaries of what topical skincare can achieve.

The patent-pending technology is expected to serve as the foundation for a new category of photoprotection products currently under development.

“The goal is no longer simply to block UV radiation, but to preserve the biological systems that define healthy skin,” concluded Rosenfeld.

Columbia SkinCare is considering licensing opportunities for its patent-pending photoprotection technology.

Contact: Steven Rosenfeld, srosenfeld@columbiaskincare.com; www.fcsturtevantcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.