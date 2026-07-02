Kava Luv Social Lounge Opens First Colorado Location in Fort Collins

Alcohol free kava bar concept expands beyond Florida with its first corporate Colorado location, and opens the door to franchise partners nationwide.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fort Collins, CO, July 2026, Kava Luv Social Lounge, the alcohol free kava bar concept born in Naples, Florida, has officially launched its first Colorado location in Fort Collins, marking the brand's inaugural corporate expansion outside of Southwest Florida. The Fort Collins lounge joins two thriving Naples locations (Mission Hills and Pine Ridge) as part of the company's broader mission: to reimagine social life without alcohol.

The move west follows a national surge in the sober curious movement, as more consumers seek out functional, alcohol free alternatives to traditional bars and coffee shops. Fort Collins, home to Colorado State University and a large population of young professionals, wellness minded residents, and an active outdoor community, was chosen as an ideal proving ground for the brand's first market outside Florida.

At the heart of the new location is Kava Luv's signature offering of premium kava, botanical teas, and functional wellness beverages, served in a warm, community driven lounge setting designed for connection, whether guests are there to work, unwind, or socialize.

"Fort Collins gave us everything we look for in a new market: a community that already values wellness, connection, and doing things a little differently," said Mike Hamwey, Cofounder of Kava Luv. "This location is proof that our concept travels, and it's the first step in building Kava Luv into a true national brand."

The lounge will also host a lineup of weekly community events, anchored by trivia nights, designed to bring Fort Collins residents together in a low key, alcohol free setting.

"We're not trying to replace the bar scene, we're offering something that didn't really exist here before, a place to show up as you are, get real work done, and still feel like part of a community," said Jess, Chief Operating Officer of Kava Luv.

The Fort Collins opening also marks a milestone in Kava Luv's franchise strategy. With the Colorado location serving as a proof of concept for markets outside Florida, the company is actively pursuing franchise partners interested in bringing the Kava Luv experience to new cities across the country. Kava Luv is seeking entrepreneurs and investors who share the brand's commitment to community, wellness, and alcohol free social spaces, and who want to get in early on a fast growing concept in the sober curious and functional beverage space. Prospective franchise partners can reach out directly to the Kava Luv team to learn more about available markets and next steps.

ABOUT KAVA LUV SOCIAL LOUNGE

Founded by Cofounders Mike Hamwey and Chad Brunette, Kava Luv operates two established Florida locations (Mission Hills and Pine Ridge) and its first corporate Colorado outpost in Fort Collins. The brand serves premium kava, botanical teas, and functional wellness beverages in a welcoming social environment, offering an intentional alternative to traditional bars and coffee shops. Kava Luv is actively pursuing franchise expansion across the United States.



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