World Series of Arm Wrestling Launches the World’s First Fully Holographic Athletic Tournament with Soapbox

The future of live sports has arrived.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Series of Arm Wrestling (WSA) , the premier destination for elite-tournament competition, is making history as the first arm wrestling organization to enter the immersive holographic space.In partnership with Soapbox , WSA will launch the world’s first fully-holographic athletic tournament, bringing fans directly into the action through Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and mobile devices.Known for high-stakes regional matchups, national tournaments, and global finals, WSA has become a staple in sports entertainment, airing nationwide on ESPN and RAYD8 TV. Now, the organization is taking fan engagement to the next level.Through Soapbox’s proprietary 3D capture technology, fans will be able to experience life-size matches projected directly into their own space—watching every grip, every surge of power, and every emotional moment as if they were standing tableside. Unlike traditional broadcasts, viewers can move around the match, control their perspective, and step inside the competition in real time."WSA has always been about bringing the highest level of arm wrestling to fans worldwide," said Gregg Sharp, CEO of WSA. "This partnership with Soapbox allows us to break barriers and create a completely new way for fans to connect with our athletes and feel the intensity of the sport like never before."“We are incredibly excited to bring live action sports into living rooms around the world as life-size holograms," said Kevin Sellors, CEO of Soapbox. "As far as we know, WSA will be the first league in the world to broadcast an athletic tournament exclusively in holographic format."Official airing dates will be announced soon, with growing anticipation from arm wrestling fans and sports audiences worldwide as WSA ushers in a new era of immersive competition.

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