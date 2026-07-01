Experience.com Launches AI Visibility to Help Businesses Measure and Improve Their Presence in AI Search

Introducing AI Visibility, a new capability powered by VOCE that helps businesses track their digital authority and optimize content for AI-driven search recommendations. Experience.com’s AI Visibility feature equips professionals with an integrated dashboard to manage search rankings, build authoritative content, and measure their AI Authority Score.

Experience.com launches AI Visibility with an AI Authority Score to help businesses evaluate, optimize, and strengthen recommendations in AI search engines.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience.com today announced the launch of AI Visibility, a new capability designed to help businesses understand and improve how they are represented across the rapidly growing ecosystem of AI-powered search.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI assistants instead of traditional search engines, businesses need new ways to measure whether they are being recognized as trustworthy, authoritative sources. AI Visibility gives organizations the tools to evaluate that readiness and take action.

The new release introduces the AI Authority Score, a proprietary measurement that evaluates the strength of a business’s digital authority based on the signals that influence AI-generated recommendations.

Powered by Experience.com‘s partnership with VOCE, customers can immediately act on these insights by creating authoritative, expert-driven content that reinforces their expertise and strengthens the signals AI models use to understand and recommend businesses.

“The way customers discover businesses is changing faster than ever,” said Scott Harris, CEO at Experience.com. “AI Visibility gives every business a clear understanding of how prepared they are for AI-powered search and a roadmap for strengthening the trust signals that influence AI recommendations.”

Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus primarily on rankings and keywords, AI Visibility helps businesses understand the broader trust, authority, and content signals that contribute to AI-generated recommendations.

The launch builds on Experience.com‘s Search Rank Platform, which already helps businesses manage reviews, listings, websites, customer engagement, and local search performance. AI Visibility extends that platform to address the next generation of digital discovery.

Available immediately within Experience.com‘s Search Rank Platform, AI Visibility gives customers the tools to measure their readiness for AI-powered search, understand where they stand, and take meaningful action through integrated AI-powered content creation, reputation management, and search optimization.

About Experience.com

Experience.com helps businesses and professionals build trust, strengthen their online reputation, and improve how they’re discovered online. Through its Experience Management Platform (XMP) for enterprise organizations and Search Rank Platform (SRP) for individual professionals and local businesses, Experience.com enables customers to manage customer experience, reputation, search visibility, and AI-powered content from a unified ecosystem. With AI Visibility, Experience.com is helping define the next generation of digital discoverability, preparing businesses to be understood, trusted, and recommended by AI-powered search experiences.

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