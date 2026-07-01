Michael Bradley and James & Bradley Law Firm Win Best Criminal Defense Law Award in St. Tammany

This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from the community we serve.” — Michael Bradley

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James & Bradley Law Firm, LLC, co-founded by criminal defense attorney Michael Bradley, has earned Gold for Best Criminal Defense Law in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards. The recognition honors the firm's reputation for criminal defense representation and reflects the confidence that clients and members of the St. Tammany community have placed in the practice.The annual Best of St. Tammany Awards recognize outstanding local businesses and professionals across a variety of industries.Receiving the Gold designation in the Criminal Defense Law category underscores James & Bradley Law Firm's commitment to delivering experienced legal representation to individuals facing criminal charges throughout southeast Louisiana.Founded by attorneys Michael Bradley and Mark James II, James & Bradley Law Firm was established with a collaborative, trial-focused philosophy. Every case is approached as though it may ultimately proceed to trial, allowing the firm's attorneys and legal staff to work together from the earliest stages of representation to develop comprehensive defense strategies tailored to each client's circumstances.The firm represents clients throughout St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Washington, and surrounding parishes, handling matters that include DUI and DWI offenses, drug charges, violent crimes, domestic violence allegations, juvenile cases, white-collar offenses, and criminal appeals. By combining decades of legal experience with a team-based approach, James & Bradley Law Firm has built a reputation for strategic advocacy and client-centered representation."This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from the community we serve," Bradley said. "We are grateful to everyone who voted for our firm and to every client who has trusted us during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Our team remains committed to providing every client with dedicated, trial-ready representation."The award adds to a series of professional recognitions associated with Bradley and the firm, including Bradley's selection to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, his recognition as St. Tammany West's Favorite Overall Attorney,.About James & Bradley Law Firm, LLCJames & Bradley Law Firm, LLC is a criminal defense law firm based in Covington, Louisiana. Founded by attorneys Michael Bradley and Mark James II, the firm represents clients throughout southeast Louisiana in misdemeanor and felony criminal matters. Through a collaborative, trial-ready approach, the firm is dedicated to protecting clients' rights while pursuing the best possible outcome in every case.

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