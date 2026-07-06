Anthony G. Provenzano The Wagner Law Group

Anthony G. Provenzano Joins The Wagner Law Group’s Washington, D.C. Office

Tony is an outstanding attorney with a breadth and depth of experience in ERISA and employee benefits and executive compensation that will serve as an invaluable resource to our clients.” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Anthony G. Provenzano , has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as Partner. “Tony is an outstanding attorney with a breadth and depth of experience in ERISA and employee benefits and executive compensation that will serve as an invaluable resource to our clients. We are delighted that he is joining us ,” says Ms. Wagner.Anthony G. Provenzano is a trusted counselor to both public and private companies for compensation and benefits issues. His practice focuses on tax, ERISA, and other laws impacting executive compensation and employee benefits, as well as the employment tax and reporting issues that arise with respect to such arrangements. He routinely advises clients on the various rules regarding non-qualified, equity, and tax-qualified arrangements, and the related employment tax and deduction issues. In addition, Mr. Provenzano’s practice includes transactions and controversy matters involving IRS, DOL and PBGC examinations and disputes.Mr. Provenzano’s extensive experience in executive compensation and employee benefit matters allows him to advise clients on the broader legal implications of such arrangements and how various benefit regimes may interact. His experience in handling controversies involving split-dollar arrangements, deferred compensation programs, mispriced stock options, and qualified plans, also helps clients understand how plan language may be viewed by a government examiner or a participant asserting a claim. Clients quoted by Chambers have described Mr. Provenzano as “very thorough and very knowledgeable of the tax code.”Mr. Provenzano is frequently asked to speak on executive compensation matters, including deferred compensation and the attendant payroll tax and reporting, the deduction limitations under Internal Revenue Code Section 162(m), defending against IRS executive compensation and employment tax audits, and IRS guidance on correction of failures under Code Section 409A arrangements. He is admitted to practice law in Washington, D.C. and New York.The Wagner Law GroupNow celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence, and thought leadership, and is considered to be one of the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firms. With 44 attorneys in eight offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small, and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Chambers USA, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

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