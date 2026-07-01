Bank & Vogue Connects Textile Circularity Momentum from Charlotte to Brussels

Beyond Retro, won the Retailer of the Year Award at the inaugural Textiles Recycling Expo, in Brussels.

Bank & Vogue’s circular fashion ecosystem earned international recognition at the Textiles Recycling Awards in Brussels and Textile Recycling Expo USA.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bank & Vogue , a global leader in textile reuse, recycling and circular solutions, is highlighting a series of recent industry milestones that reflect the company’s active role in advancing textile circularity across North America and Europe.The company participated in Textile Recycling Expo USA, held April 29–30 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event marked North America’s first dedicated exhibition and conference focused entirely on textile recycling, bringing together recyclers, manufacturers, brands, innovators, policymakers and sustainability leaders to address the systems needed to scale circular textile solutions.A central highlight of Bank & Vogue’s participation in Charlotte was Steven Bethell’s involvement in the panel discussion, “The Changing Role of Retailers in Textile Recycling.” The conversation focused on how retailers are becoming increasingly important participants in textile recovery systems as the industry works to manage growing volumes of end-of-use textiles and develop scalable recycling infrastructure.The panel addressed key themes shaping the sector, including textile circularity, reuse and recycling infrastructure, the complexity of post-consumer materials and the need for collaboration across the full value chain. Bank & Vogue’s participation reflected its longstanding work connecting collection, sorting, reuse, recycling and manufacturing partners to help keep textiles in use for longer.Bank & Vogue was also joined at the Charlotte event by recycling partner Kaltex America, reinforcing the role of strategic partnerships in developing practical solutions for textile recovery and circular manufacturing. Throughout the event, the company engaged with industry leaders and contributed to discussions focused on turning circular ambition into systems that can operate at commercial scale.As part of its presence at the expo, Bank & Vogue also created custom upcycled denim tote bags for event attendees. The bags served as a tangible example of reuse in action, showing how existing textiles can be transformed into functional products while demonstrating the creative and commercial potential of upcycled materials.The momentum continued in June at the Textiles Recycling Expo in Brussels, where Bank & Vogue and its broader ecosystem participated in the European edition of the event. On June 25, the Textiles Recycling Awards recognized companies, products and collaborations helping move the textile recycling and reuse sector forward.Bank & Vogue’s ecosystem was represented across three award categories: Retailer of the Year for Beyond Retro, Product of the Year for the Coach x Bank & Vogue Soho Bag, and Rising Star Award for the Beyond Retro x Seasalt Collection. Beyond Retro, part of the Bank & Vogue family of companies, won Retailer of the Year.The recognition underscores the role of resale, reuse and circular product innovation in extending the life of textiles and reducing the need for linear models of production and consumption. It also reflects the collaborative work taking place across the Bank & Vogue network, from retail and brand partnerships to upcycled product development and textile recovery systems.Bank & Vogue’s recent participation in both the U.S. and Brussels editions of Textiles Recycling Expo points to a broader industry shift: textile circularity is increasingly becoming a shared responsibility among retailers, recyclers, brands, manufacturers and policymakers. Progress depends on practical innovation, trusted partnerships and better coordination across the full material journey, from collection and sorting to reuse, recycling and manufacturing.Bank & Vogue will continue sharing updates about its textile circularity initiatives, partnerships and recent recognition through its official channels.About Bank & VogueBank & Vogue is a global leader in the used goods, textile reuse and recycling sector. Founded in 2000, the company works with charities, collectors, thrift stores, graders, wholesalers, recyclers, brands and manufacturers to extend the life of textiles and support circular solutions across the value chain. Through its family of companies and partnerships, Bank & Vogue helps transform post-consumer textiles into new opportunities for reuse, resale, recycling and innovation.

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