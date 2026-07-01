Traffic Advisory - Road Closure on Cutler Terrace between Longwood Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue July 6-21

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 1, 2026) – Cutler Terrace between Longwood Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue will be closed Monday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 21 for Public Works crews to repair stormwater infrastructure.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Thomas Elson at Thomas.Elson@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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