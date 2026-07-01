Don Pedro Knight Island MSBU Public Hearing July 22

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 1, 2026) – The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a public hearing for the Don Pedro Knight Island Beach Renourishment Municipal Service Benefit Unit at 5:01 p.m., July 22, 2026 in the Community Center at Tringali Park, 3460 North Access Road, Englewood, for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed assessments.

The meeting is open to the public and input is welcome.

For information about MSBU assessments and the process for collection call the Charlotte County MSBU Division at 941-681-3770.

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