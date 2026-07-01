TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,559,185

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,355,567 against 40 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: seven air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, three multi-media, one municipal solid waste, 12 municipal wastewater discharges, three petroleum storage tanks, seven public water systems, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste and one public water system.

In addition, on June 23 and June 30, the executive director approved penalties totaling $203,618 against 46 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 15, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.