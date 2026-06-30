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Cochran Partners with Sysco Foods, Des Plaines Park District to Provide Free Hot Dogs After July Fourth Parade

DES PLAINES, Ill. — State Rep. Justin Cochran, D-Des Plaines, will be at Centennial Park in Des Plaines, on the corner of Center St. and Oakwood Ave. following the Des Plaines Fourth of July Parade, providing free hot dogs courtesy of Sysco Foods and the Des Plaines Park District.

“Come by, meet my staff and I, get a free hot dog, and celebrate America being 250 years young,” Cochran said. “See you there!”

The Des Plaines Independence Day Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. Additional information about the route is available at https://www.desplainesil.gov/Departments/Media-Services/Events/Independence-Day-Celebrations.

WHO

State Representative Justin Cochran, D-Des Plaines

WHAT

Free Hot Dogs

WHEN

Following Des Plaines Fourth of July Parade

WHERE

Centennial Park,
Corner of Center St. and Oakwood Ave. in Des Plaines

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Cochran Partners with Sysco Foods, Des Plaines Park District to Provide Free Hot Dogs After July Fourth Parade

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