Hernandez Measure Cutting Costs for Cosmetology Certifications Signed into Law

CICERO, Ill. – State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, lauded the final approval by the governor of a measure to create an apprenticeship program for those pursuing careers in cosmetology, barbery and other esthetics fields.

“Too many Illinoisans pursuing a professional license, higher education or other mechanism to create a more stable financial future are being priced out of those opportunities,” Hernandez said.

“This session, we put lowering these and other costs at the forefront of our legislative agenda. I am proud to have partnered with my colleagues in the House and Senate to advance this bill and open up more opportunities for future barbers, cosmetologists and aestheticians. Today marks a critical final step toward these students receiving needed relief and quality education.”

The Hernandez-backed House Bill 3460 will establish an apprenticeship program for professionals in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics and nail technology and sets training hours and licensing requirements to make entering these fields easier.

Currently, students pay between $15,000 and $20,000 on average to complete a cosmetology program, including the costs of tuition, tools, licensing costs and materials.

The measure was signed into law by the governor on Friday.