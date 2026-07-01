Davis Celebrates St. Rita High School’s Historic State Championship

CHICAGO – State Rep. Lisa Davis, D–Chicago, released the following statement congratulating St. Rita High School on winning its first-ever Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship:

“What an incredible accomplishment for St. Rita High School! Congratulations to the players, coaches, families, and the entire Mustang community on bringing home the school’s first-ever IHSA Baseball State Championship.

“This team showed what can happen when hard work, determination, and teamwork come together. Earning your first state title is something no one can ever take away, and you’ve made school history in the process.

“High school sports help shape young people into leaders, teammates, and resilient members of our community. Achievements like this bring people together, inspire the next generation, and remind us all of the pride that comes from supporting our local schools.

“Championships aren’t won by talent alone. They take countless hours of practice, commitment, and the support of dedicated coaches, families, classmates, teachers, and fans who believe in you every step of the way. This victory belongs to all of them, too.

“Thank you for giving our community something to celebrate and for representing St. Rita with such pride, sportsmanship, and class throughout the season. Congratulations again on an unforgettable year, and best of luck in everything that comes next. You’ve made all of us proud.”