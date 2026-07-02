Inprentus Joins the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) as a Member

Blazed Diffraction Grating Created by Inprentus for NASA

Inprentus has joined NSTXL, connecting its precision diffraction gratings to U.S. defense and national-security opportunities through OTA contracting.

We are looking forward to taking advantage of the benefits of NSTXL membership and are excited for Inprentus to continue to support the USA's growth across the space domain” — Subha Kumar, Chief Operating Officer

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inprentus, Inc., the world leader in the advanced manufacturing of precision blazed diffraction gratings , has joined the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) , a leading network that connects industry innovators with the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies through flexible Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contracting . The membership aligns with Inprentus’ commitment to advancing U.S.-based science and technology and strengthens the Company’s ability to bring its cutting-edge optical solutions to critical national-security missions.Through NSTXL, Inprentus gains access to a continuous pipeline of vetted opportunities, exclusive teaming tools, and member-only events that connect companies directly with government program offices and subject-matter experts. NSTXL’s open-source platform gives members access to every opportunity in its network at no additional cost, reducing barriers to entry and accelerating the path from innovation to deployment. Regardless of a company’s prior defense-contracting experience, the platform aligns members to the right opportunities and potential partners.Inprentus designs and manufactures high-performance, custom diffraction gratings that are space-efficient, radiation-hard, and ultra-high vacuum (UHV) compatible — characteristics that make them uniquely suited to demanding defense, space, and security applications. Through NSTXL’s membership network, Inprentus will continue to grow its presence in the national-security sector by demonstrating its differentiated optical design and advanced manufacturing capabilities across next-generation monochromators, spectrometers, laser systems, and analytical instrumentation."We are looking forward to taking advantage of the benefits of NSTXL membership and are excited for Inprentus to continue to support the USA's growth across the space domain," remarked Subha Kumar, Inprentus' Chief Operating Officer.NSTXL’s mission is to revolutionize the government’s approach to acquisition by combining commercial best practices with end-to-end government acquisition services that decrease cost, compress timelines, and improve outcomes. Its network includes premier OTA vehicles spanning trusted microelectronics, strategic and spectrum missions, and space — areas where Inprentus’ advanced grating technology is positioned to make a meaningful contribution. Learn more about NSTXL membership and its network of innovators at nstxl.org/membership.About InprentusInprentus, located in Champaign, Illinois, USA, designs and manufactures high-performance, custom gratings-based solutions for advanced materials research utilized in synchrotron and free electron laser facilities globally. The Company specializes in products for soft x-ray synchrotron and FEL applications and OEM customers in EUV lithography and metrology, UVOIR spectroscopy, augmented reality (AR), and infrared sensors. Inprentus was founded in June 2012 by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign physics professor Peter Abbamonte with an NSF SBIR (Phase 1 and 2) to commercialize an innovative, nano-scale contact-lithography technique. Inprentus operates a 12,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility with a cleanroom for producing cutting-edge UHV-compatible optics, and is a critical supplier of blazed gratings to the global optical industry, with domestic customers including Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and NASA. The Company is dedicated to increasing high-tech manufacturing jobs in the Midwest while securing the United States’ technology leadership position.About NSTXLThe National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) is on a mission to revolutionize the government’s approach to acquisition. By embracing transparency, alignment, collaboration, credibility, and competition, NSTXL brings the most advanced ideas to life in a fraction of the traditional time. Its open-source platform creates an ecosystem of innovators who collaborate to bring next-generation technologies to the end-user, opening the door for members who have never worked with the Department of Defense and giving them direct access to opportunities that were previously out of reach. NSTXL supports both government and industry across the entire project lifecycle, helping secure America’s position as the world’s leading innovator. Learn more at nstxl.org.

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